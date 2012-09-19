Koh Samui or Koh Phangan? Anantara Offers Both in Amazing Two Island Experience

SAMUI: Enjoy an indulgently diverse getaway, with a Koh Samui hotel package that whisks you across the Gulf of Siam to experience the charms of Koh Phangan.

Wednesday 19 September 2012, 11:54AM

Divide your time between Anantara Lawana Resort & Spa, a shoreline village hideaway near bustling Chaweng, with the idyllic seclusion of a private pool suite or villa stay at Anantara Rasananda Koh Phangan Villa Resort & Spa's beautiful bay. With breakfast, sea and land transfers all included, this special package invites you to stay longer and soak up tranquil island life, with every comfort and convenience taken care of by Anantara.





Package includes:





Three night stay at Anantara Lawana Koh Samui Resort and Spa



- Accommodation in an Anantara Pool Villa or Anantara Seaview Pool Villa

- Arrival transfer by private car from Koh Samui International Airport to Anantara Lawana Resort & Spa, Koh Samui (if starting your stay at Lawana)

- Daily breakfast buffet for 2 people at Ocean Kiss restaurant or through In-Villa Dining

- Departure transfer by private car from Anantara Lawana Resort & Spa, Koh Samui to Phangan Island's Pier, followed by a shared speed boat transfer at 11:30am or 4pm to Rasananda Phangan Island Resort & Spa (if starting your stay at Lawana)

- Departure transfer by private car to Koh Samui International Airport (if starting your stay at Rasananda)



Three night stay at Anantara Rasananda Koh Phangan Villa Resort and Spa

- Accommodation in an Ocean Front Suite with Terrace Pool or Ocean Front Garden Suite

- Arrival transfer by private car and shared speed boat at 11:30am or 4pm from Koh Samui International Airport to Anantara Rasananda Koh Phangan Villa Resort & Spa, (if starting your stay at Rasananda)

- Daily breakfast buffet for 2 people at Bistro @ The Beach restaurant

- Departure transfer by shared speed boat at 9:30am or 1:30pm from Anantara Rasananda to Samui Island's Pier and onto Anantara Lawana Resort & Spa, Koh Samui (if starting your stay at Rasananda) Departure transfer by shared speed boat at 9:30am or 1:30pm to Koh Samui Island followed by transfer to Koh Samui International Airport by private car

The Two Island Experience is valid from now until January 31st, 2013

All rates are in THB and subject to 10% service charge, applicable 7% government tax and 1% provincial tax.

A supplement charge of THB 5,000 nett will be added onto Anantara Lawana Villas from 25 December - 31 December

The offer is not available at Anantara Rasananda on December 30th and 31st

The rates quoted are per night, subject to availability and a cancellation policy.

A total of six consecutive nights is required, comprising three nights at Anantara Lawana

Resort & Spa & three nights at Anantara Rasananda Koh Phangan Villa Resort & Spa. Your stay may begin at either destination. Additional nights are charged at our Best Available Rate.

This package does not include the airfares

The above benefits may not be used in conjunction with any other discount or exchanged for any other service or cash.

For more information on applicable tariffs during your desired booking period or to make a reservation, please contact our reservations desk + 66 (0) 2 476 1130 or click on 'CHECK RATES'.