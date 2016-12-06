SURAT THANI: Koh Samui and Koh Pha Ngan have been placed on the disaster areas list as heavy rain continues to pound the two resort islands and other areas in Surat Thani and other southern provinces.

Tuesday 6 December 2016, 09:17AM

Electricity poles brought down by fallen rocks block a road on Koh Phangan in Surat Thani on Monday. Photo: Supapong Chaolan

Surat Thani Governor Auychai Inthanak said yesterday (Dec 5) that the two islands were among the 16 districts declared disaster-hit areas of all 19 districts in the province as they were damaged by floods and heavy rain.

Surat Thani is one of the worst-hit provinces in the region, which has been blanketed by downpours since last week.

The Meteorological Department yesterday warned of severe weather in the region.

Flooding already forced the State Railway of Thailand to cancel train services southward of Thung Song junction station in Thung Song district, Nakhon Si Thammarat province, at least until today.

Flooding on Koh Samui eased on Sunday but downpours overnight left roads inundated again on yesterday.

The situation looks worse due to the overflowing Phru Chawaeng, the island’s main reservoir, into low-lying communities on the island.

The weather office predicted rain in most areas on Koh Samui until tomorrow (Dec 7).

On Koh Pha Ngan, a road between Ban Tai and Tong Nai Pan, a main route for tourists on the island, was impassable after fallen mountain rocks brought down four electricity poles, causing blackouts in some areas.

Workers from the Provincial Electricity Authority later cleared the blockade and were trying to repair the damaged poles.

