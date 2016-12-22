Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

PHUKET: The visa run van driver who crashed his vehicle in Phang Nga yesterday (Dec 21) killing three passengers and injuring a further seven has been charged with reckless driving and fined B150,000 police confirmed today (Dec 22).

accidents, crime, death, police, transport, weather,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 22 December 2016, 04:07PM

The K.B.V Visa Run vehicle is removed from the scene of the accident. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub
The K.B.V Visa Run vehicle is removed from the scene of the accident. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Phang Nga City Police Chief Col Suwat Kaewprom told The Phuket News this afternoon that the van driver, Mr Prawit Raweewat, has been charged with reckless driving causing death and injury.

“He has been charged and paid a fine of B150,000. However, officers are still investigating whether the vehicle was registered to be used as public transport or not. If the van was being operated under the wrong category then Prawit’s licence might be suspended or revoked, but this will be up to the court to decide,” he said.

Chief Col Suwat added that the vehicle insurance company will take care of all expenses. “I was told that the insurance is first rate, but it has not yet been confirmed how much each victim will be compensated,” he said.

The deceased were named by police as:

1 Mr Stephane Sebastien Jean Peal, 46, French

2 Mr Patrick Andre Pessey (age not confirmed) French

3 Miss Jessica Paller, 40, Filipina

The injured foreigners who remain in hospital were named by police as:

1 Ms Ageenko Nadezhda, 3,2 Russian (in ICU at Phang Nga Hospital)

2 Mr Anam Wicaksona, 43, Indonesian (in Vachira Phuket Hospital)

3 Ms Baumgartner Verena, 38, Austrian (in Vachira Phuket Hospital)

Lemongrass House

4 Mr John Gary Olive, 48, British (in Vachira Phuket Hospital)

5 Mr Wennie Cajeras, 47, Filipino (in Phang Nga Hospital)

6 Miss Taresita Padewel, 53, Filipina (in Vachira Phuket Hospital)

Meanwhile, at 1pm yesterday, a group of Phang Nga officials led by Vice Governor Sripong Buthngamdee arrived at Phang Nga Hospital and were told that one of the injured passengers, Mr Cajeras, was in a critical condition so needed to be transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital. His condition has since improved but he will still need to stay in the hospital for a couple days.

V/Gov Sripong said, “We were told that Prawit needed treatment for a head injury at Phang Nga Hospital and that his wife, who was also travelling in the van, is the only person that escaped with minor injuries.

“All the passengers were heading to Satun to renew their visas when the accident took place,” he said.

Phang Nga Governor Phakpong Taweewat ordered every department involved to follow the progress of the accident investigation, to take care of the injured victims, and to help contact related embassies.

“Many factors are to blame for this unfortunate accident including weather conditions, the road condition, a dangerous bend and way the van was being driven,” he said.

Ms Hathairat Kongchana of the Phang Nga Land Transport Office added that she suspected that the van was being used as public transport without a proper permit.

“When we ran a check on the licence plate it did not specify that it was a public transport vehicle. We are checking the registration and vehicle condition again so that we can punish the driver according to our laws and regulations,” she said.

As is required by law, the basic insurance coverage for victims of road accidents is B300,000 for those that die and B80,000 for injured victims. This may be more or less depending on the insurance that the company has, however, if it is first class insurance the aforementioned figures should be the amount the insurance company pays out.  

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

toptipster | 22 December 2016 - 19:39:58

“Many factors are to blame for this unfortunate accident including weather conditions, the road condition, a dangerous bend and way the van was being driven,”  One reason only in my mind.....
If you drive to suit the conditions, and slow enough, any corner can be taken without crashing, no matter how crap the road is or if its raining !!

The Phuket News

simon01 | 22 December 2016 - 17:36:47

Thats terrible. 300,000 insurance for death. They say there were several factors involved in the crash. Not really. If the van was being driven correctly and safely then the rain and bend in the road will make no difference. If the driver was not a monkey as most of the KBV drivers are. Just want speed and race each other then fleece money from the customers at the boarders. this company after killing 3 people should be closed down perminantly and all offices sold along with all vans and every penny should go the victims. Each death should get the family 10 million and all injured 2 milkion as it was 100% KBV fault and nothing else. The police and government just do not care about tourists or anyone else on the island. if anything they are trying to either drive them away or just not care is they are killed. All they do is stand on street corners trying to get money from passing tourists. This whole mini van / visa run system is just screwed up. Its just to create work for monkeys, and tea money for corrupt officials.

The Phuket News

yvonne | 22 December 2016 - 17:10:15

Is that ALL the lives of 3 people dead are worth? What about the Medical expenses for those injured? Instead of worrying about shuffling beach umbrellas and deck chairs, the GOVERNMENT, PHUKET POLICE,LICENSING AUTHORITIES should urgently get SERIOUS very SERIOUS about the standard of Driving in Phuket and the whole of Thailand actually and the SAFETY of Tourists. No Good TAT runs around the World to get even MORE TOURISTS into ALREADY over developed and con jested and where the entire current Infrastructure,Road Conditions Already cannot cope. They and the Government just chasing Dollars,Pounds and Euros and NOT delivering the  STANDARDS ,CONDITIONS and SAFETY  that are EXPECTED by International Tourists.And never mind Driving 
Ability of THAIS involved in the Tourist Services and who are NOT suitably QUALIFIED, responsible or experienced.How do they get tested and let licensed to drive Tourist Transport? Are there written entry exams and Learners Licenses then issued first and then final testing of driver by Professionals in Professional Test Grounds? ANY Tom Dick and Harry seems to be just issued with a Driving License in Thailand even for bikes, scooters and cars.!

The Phuket News
Matches 3 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

“Many factors are to blame for this unfortunate accident including weather conditions, the road condition, a dangerous bend and way the van was bein...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Tax audit, fine even jail for repetitive abuses and other reinforcements of the law about public lands and beaches would be the best deterrent to rogu...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Surprised Wolf, this is how you people can go to the beach, without loungers and umbrellas. Do as the Aussies go, or are we just stronger than others....(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

@ Kurt: the needed sand was coming in from Koh Samui.I saw 3 big trucks on the ferry and then heading towards Phuket...someone is investing big time.....(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Thats terrible. 300,000 insurance for death. They say there were several factors involved in the crash. Not really. If the van was being driven correc...(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Is that ALL the lives of 3 people dead are worth? What about the Medical expenses for those injured? Instead of worrying about shuffling beach umbrell...(Read More)

Policeman ‘shot dogs to protect his wife’

No matter what laws or what outcry, these stray dogs are a menace. Not just in Phuket but in the whole of Thailand. I witnesses a tourist being attac...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Kurt, you are correct "Was it not the new governor who said that the 10% zones are illegal, not based on any thai law?", in fact the governo...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Many tourists do not come anymore because of no sunloungers and umbrellas. How are you supposed to stay on the beach for more than 20 minutes without ...(Read More)

Dead coral seized from ‘Muktawan 1’ meditation facility off Phuket

Well, the officers of DMCR and many more departments had a nice day out. Was the free lunch nice? Just to see what has been seen for long time alrea...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2016 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.