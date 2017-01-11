PHUKET: Police yesterday (Jan 10) confirmed that KBV Visa Run van driver Prawit Raweewat, who has already confessed to reckless driving causing death for the accident last month that killed three people and injured six more, may suffer harsher penalties than initially reported.

Wednesday 11 January 2017, 09:44AM

The accident in Phang Nga province left three dead and six injured. Photo: Kupai

Phang Nga Town Police Chief Col Suwat Kaewprom confirmed to The Phuket News yesterday that Prawit was released on bail on Dec 27, six days after the accident.

“He confessed to the charge of reckless driving causing death and was fined B150,000,” Col Suwat said.

“However, we are holding onto his driver’s licence until this is all over. Police are continuing their investigation and the court has yet to hear the charge against him – and the court may yet hand down a harsher penalty than just the fine,” he added.

Prawit was behind the wheel of the van with his wife riding shotgun when the van slid on the rain-soaked highway and slammed into a roadside power pole before spinning and crunching into the side of a house.

In the van were foreigners living in Phuket heading to the Malaysian border in Satun to obtain new visas and permits-to-stay in order to remain in the country.

Three people died in the impact: French nationals Stephane Sebastien Jean Peal, 46, and Partrick Andre Pessey, 40; and Jessica Paller, 40, of the Philippines.

Six people were injured in the crash: Nadezhda Ageenko, 32, of Russia; Anam Wicaksoma, 43, from Indonesia; Verena Baumgartner, 38, of Austria; John Gary Olive, 48, from the UK; and Wennie Cajeras, 47, and Taresita Padewel, 53, both fro the Philippines.

All six were taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town, Col Suwat said.

“They are all still alive and their condition has improved, but they will stay need to stay in hospital for a few more weeks,” he said.