PHUKET: Police have been told a 45-year-old Danish tourist found dead in his Patong hotel room late last night likely died from complications with long-term kidney problems.

Wednesday 19 July 2017, 11:58AM

Police found blood-cleaning equipment.among the man's belongings in his suitcase. Photo: Patong Police

Police were called to the Patong Merlin Hotel just after midnight, where a friend who was sharing the room with the Danish tourist told police that he came back to the room after 11pm (July 18) to find the deceased lying on the bed.

There were no signs of a struggle found on the man’s body or in the room, said Lt Col Jongserm Preecha of the Patong Police.

In the room was blood-cleaning equipment.

“His friend said the man had kidney disease,” Col Jongserm said.

Regardless, the man’s body was taken to Patong Hospital for medical examination and to confirm the cause of death, police said.

* The Phuket News is withholding the man’s name until it has been confirmed that his next of kin have been notified.