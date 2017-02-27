FOOTBALL: The Football Association of Thailand (FAT) has sent a notice to Kiatisak Senamuang to renew his national team coaching contract as per terms and conditions spelled out by the FAT by tomorrow (Feb 28) or lose his job.

Thailand coach Kiatisuk Senamuang. Photo: Pornchai Kittiwongsakul/AFP

The notification was sent yesterday (Feb 26) by FAT lawyers to a company owned by Kiatisak.

The coach was handed a draft contract earlier this month to which he sought some amendments, which have apparently been turned down by the FAT.

“You are requested to agree to the terms and conditions for the contract which have been laid down by the association within the stipulated time-frame,” the FAT lawyers advised Kiatisak through the notification.

Kiatisak, who guided Thailand to their second straight Suzuki Cup title in December, has to renew his contract with the association by the end of this month.

The coach has also been informed that his failure to respond within the given time “will be deemed as a refusal on your part to renew the contract and the FAT will have the right to discontinue the negotiations in this instance”.

FAT president Gen Somyot Poompunmuang, who has the authority to sign the contract, is due to attend a Fifa meeting in London early next month.

Thailand are scheduled to play their next two Group B matches of their World Cup bid against Asian football powerhouses Saudi Arabia on March 23 and Japan on March 28.

