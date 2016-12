Recent Comments

Phuket beach excavation mired in silence, double-standards Seems like a "turf" war, and the kiddies do not play well together. Ah, if only they had a decent governor, someone with the courage to make...(Read More)

Korean name found scratched on coral off Phuket causes concern @ Kurt No word says that it is a Thai Divemaster who was acting as a dive guide. By the way, a lot of Chinese, Korean, Taiwanese, Russians and Eur...(Read More)

Teen charged as cops snare ‘cyber warriors’ I not know much about cyber stuff. But 1 thing I know, that is a intended Thai Single Gateway is not the right approach about international cyber doi...(Read More)

Korean name found scratched on coral off Phuket causes concern Asterix, the name 'Park' is very Korean. Hundreds of thousands. But the local thai dive operator/dive master should be taken out of business...(Read More)

French woman deported for Phuket overstay, banned for five years Kurt, As far as I know the mare- a valuable Lusitano breed remains at Cooling Horse House stable where Ms. Bardot was arrested. My worry is the owner ...(Read More)

Phuket tourists split over virgin beaches: Poll It is very simple. What was not virgin anymore for many years (Phuket beaches), you can't go back in time and make it virgin again. Once not a vi...(Read More)

Korean name found scratched on coral off Phuket causes concern So, it may be easy with the Korean name “Park Yong-Soo” to find the diver with the Immigration and the dive boat operator which must register with...(Read More)

Phuket Governor in Patong, declares New Year festivities underway Simon01: A lot we can say about the RTP boys in brown. Incompetence,( giving wrong fine-amounts to farangs at stationary check points), tea money...(Read More)

French woman deported for Phuket overstay, banned for five years So, out of the blue the Immigration in the morning thought: .."let's go to The Cooling Horse House station in Thalang tonight and check out...(Read More)