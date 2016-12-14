PHUKET: A Kazakhstani man died at Patong Hospital this morning (Dec 14) after he allegedly jumped from the fifth floor of a hotel in Patong.

Wednesday 14 December 2016, 11:10AM

Police question staff and guests. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Lt Col Weerapong Rakkhito was informed at 4:09am today that a tourist had jumped from a hotel in Patong and was lying unresponsive on the ground.

Officers arrived at the scene, a hotel on Phra Metta Rd, to find an unconscious man lying on the ground. It was later revealed that the man, a Kazakhstani national, had suffered injuries to the left side of his face and a broken right leg.

The man was transferred to Patong Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead at the emergency room.

To help with their investigation, police went to the man’s room, on the fifth floor of the property, where they discovered several empty bottles of alcohol. However, there were no signs of a struggle or robbery inside.

Staff from the hotel told police that the man had checked in to the hotel alone on Dec 5 and was due to check out on Dec 16.

He was last seen alone at 2:30am today buying beer from a local shop before returning to his room.

“We are investigating to find out whether the cause of death is suicide or an accident,” Lt Col Weerapong said.

Police will contact the Kazakhstani embassy to inform them of the incident.