Kamala Beach Estate is perfect for a secluded family getaway

Perched on a small headland at the southernmost tip of Kamala Beach lies a boutique hotel called Kamala Beach Estate. It’s ideal location offers a quiet and peaceful stay with spectacular views of the sunsets over the Andaman Sea.

The Phuket News

Saturday 1 July 2017, 02:00PM

There are three swimming pools to choose between and even a secluded beach to lounge on.

The Estate comprises a number of apartments and villas, each of which has its own character and style, and is fully equipped to cater for the most discerning guests.

One or two bedroom apartments are available, either with direct sea view, or overlooking the lush tropical gardens.

The villas have three bedrooms for families, or groups of friends, who would like to stay together. All accommodation includes a kitchen and kitchenware for self-catering and there is a fully stocked supermarket just minutes away.

Another godsend for parents is a baby-sitting service that is available on request.

The Estate’s adjoining restaurant The Deck serves meals throughout the day and also provides room service and poolside service for the ultimate in relaxed dining.

17th Architect and Engineering Exhibition 2017

When it comes to exploring nearby Kamala village, and Kamala Beach, tours can be easily booked and staff are always on hand to offer help and advice with their local knowledge.

The Phuket FantaSea show, right on the resort’s doorstep, is a must see for guests staying a few nights.

Looking further afield, private and group tours can be arranged around the island visiting such varied and totally different locations as the ‘updside-down’ house, Big Buddha overlooking the island, Tiger Kingdom, and much more.

Kamala Beach Estate’s motto is “the guests come first”, and staff do their very best to ensure that guests feel that they have arrived at their ‘home away from home’.

 

As a special low season offer, Kamala Beach Estate is offering an Awesome Weekend deal of 50% discount on their 1 bedroom Andaman Suites on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Normally priced at B7,200 per night, if you book between now and October 31, 2017, the price is just B3,600 per night. Min stay of two night. Booking must be made at least two days before arrival. Includes 15% off food at The Deck and 10% of tours booked at reception.

 

 
