JW Marriott Phuket offers ‘Ancient Wild’ menu and immersive cooking classes

JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa has launched its immersive ‘Ancient Wild’ cooking class at Ginja Cook and the signature set menu at Ginja Taste.

Press Release

Friday 21 July 2017, 11:43AM

Embark on a culinary journey and unearth the wild flavours of Phuket’s rainforests and fisheries, sustainable sourced and perfected throughout the centuries.

Guests will step into Phuketian culture during the “Ancient Wild” cooking class, where they will learn how to make authentic dishes with local and experienced Chef Tham, Thai Chef at Ginja Cook.

The “Ancient Wild” cooking class begins 8am with a wonderful chance to visit the fresh market at Khok Kloi, Phang Nga.

Our experienced Thai Chef will guide you on the colours, aromas and tasty treats of the local Thai market.

Then, stop by at the iconic Sarasin Bridge and the Sai Kaew beach area where the chef will show our guests where we source our sustainable prawn and fish floating farm.

Continue on to the Black Crab Community, guests will have an opportunity to mingle with the locals and walk down to see the Mangrove plantation where the local villagers live and catch the black crabs from.

Enjoy a tasting menu that is “Authentically Phuket”. It was created to pay respect to Phuket’s rich history, bold flavours and locally grown ingredients.

Everyone from culinary novices to top chefs is invited to join our half day experience, during which you will create rare and local dishes, three highlighted menu items include;

Tom Kha Karmin Pla Thod Kub Fax Kiew: Grandmother’s favourite turmeric infused fish and coconut soup.

Gaeng Krua Hed Klaeng Kub Gai Baan: Red curry of cockle mushroom and spring chicken.

C and C Marine

Pak Mieang Tom Kati Kub Goong Saebueg: “Pak Mieang” and white prawns from Mai Khao in coconut milk.

When the cooking is over, relax and enjoy your own cooked meal with your fellow food lovers.

Liven up your holiday with exciting culinary experiences. Learn the art of fine Thai cuisine at our premier Thai cooking school.

The “Ancient Wild” set menu is available at Ginja Taste. Set in a traditional sala, the Thai restaurant Ginja Taste is surrounded by tropical gardens and boasts a stunning view of the Andaman Sea.

Relish a flawless blend of creative culinary techniques, authentic flavours and warm Thai hospitality.

For a true taste of island culture, the signature “Ancient Wild” set menu is a must try. The Ginja Taste restaurant opens for dinner from 6-10 pm.

 

Ginja Cook cooking classes are available from Monday to Friday. Advance bookings are required. The Ancient Wild cooking class is limited to eight people to provide an intimate-group experience. Price at B2,900++ per person. To book a class, email: diningexperience@marriott.com or learn more at www.tasteofjw.com

 

 

 
