JW Marriott hosts health and wellness weekend

Eighteen participants got their health checked and jumped for joy at the 5th “Reboot & Reevaluate Your Healthy Reality Check”, hosted by JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa’s Mandara Spa recently.

Friday 30 June 2017, 10:00AM

The annual wellness workshop took place from June 15-18 and was conducted by life coach extraordinaire Hayden Rhodes from Royal Phuket Marina Health Club; nutritional specialist Craig Burton; Phuket’s own yoga aficionado Kim White; the gifted artist Christine Reilly; and last but not least certified pure therapeutic grand essential oils Kathy Russell.

Executive Chef Dietmar Spitzer and his skilled kitchen team spiced up the wellness workshop with nutritious meals.

All participants who are passionate in health and wellness, embarked on a journey toward a more complete understanding of the relationship between mind and body, learned the basics of yoga, meditation, life tips and personal nutrition, and applied aromatherapy and art therapy to healing on every level: physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually.

The wellness workshop kicked off with a gentle “rise and shine find your flow and movement medicine” session by Hayden, a vitality and celebrity coach who quoted that “Sitting is the new smoking”.

MY STORAGE - Secure, Clean and Cost Effective Self Storage at Jungceylon, Phuket, Thailand

The participants practised mindful walking and breathing – being aware of each step and each breath while moving over thousands of steps around in the tropical scenery of Phuket.

The participants also joined in a variety of movement to awaken their bodies and minds among the gentle rise and shine wake up yoga; steps to meditation; Vinyasa yoga and face-off yoga to help build strength, flexibility, balance, focus and inner peace with the energetic renowned yoga expert Kim White.

Also held over the weekend was a comprehensive range of health talks and hands-on workshops on reducing inflammation, balancing blood sugar, and healthy cooking demonstrations by Executive Chef Dietmar along with Chef de Cuisine Andrea Genio and their skilled kitchen team.

The highlights of healthy cooking menu included asparagus salad with roasted chickpeas and melon rice noodle salad.

 

 
