Award winning Phuket beach resort, JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa has added to its global reputation with its famous seaside steak and seafood restaurant. Andaman Grill recently received an award in the prestigious Thailand Tatler’s Best Restaurants list for 2017, the respected guide to the best of fine dining in Thailand.

Friday 7 July 2017, 10:00AM

The team from Andaman Grill team pose together in front of the restaurant.

For the 16th year running, the Thailand Tatler Best Restaurants Awards 2017 is back again with this year’s pick of the top 230 restaurants that have been anonymously sampled by the team of judges over the past few months.

The Thailand Tatler team of judges scored across the four key areas that that make up the total dining experience.

There are 11 restaurants and bars at the JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa are under the direction of Executive Chef Dietmar Spiltzer and Executive Sou Chef David Morell.

Andaman Grill was scored 84 out of 100 on dining experience results from reviewers giving marks for food, drinks, setting and service with a maximum of 40 points available for food, while other factors are scored out of 20.

Andaman Grill is set in an open air sala with merely steps to the Andaman Sea, a great location for a romantic or family dinner.

The menu features imported steaks, other meats and fresh seafood that Sous Chef Permporn Wilaipornsawai and her skilled team prepares in the see-through kitchen.

The steak and seafood signature menu includes smoky beetroot and goat’s cheese salad with fresh orange; pan-seared duck foie gras; seared Hokkaido scallops with cauliflower puree, truffle sauce & herb salad; spicy Dungeness crab cakes; Andaman sea bass fillet with fennel confit, cherry tomato jam and rosemary; and Deluxe Seafood Tower.

