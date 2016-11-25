PHUKET: An Italian tourist was injured when a tour speedboat carrying 27 passengers collided with – and sank – a longtail boat at Maya Bay, off Phi Phi Island, this afternoon (Nov 25).

Friday 25 November 2016, 06:29PM

The injured tourist, named by police as Lucia Quintela, suffered scrapes on her body and had been taken to Phi Phi Island Hospital by another speedboat by the time police arrived, said Lt Col Anurak Pharinyasathiragul of the Krabi Marine Police.

“We were told only one man was injured in the accident,” Col Anurak said. “When we arrived, a longtail boat with Nakarin Tour on the side was sinking in the bay while the speedboat Ammitesh 99 was stopped nearby.

“The 27 passengers on the speedboat were unharmed in the collision,” Col Anurak said.

Longtail boat captain Vichan Samnuk, 33, told police, “While we were coming into Maya Bay, a speedboat travelling fast tried to cut across in front of me but crashed into us, causing my boat to sink

“One passenger was injured, but all my other passengers were not hurt,” he said.

At the time of this report by The Phuket News, the speedboat operator, Danai Artharn, 33, had yet to give his statement to police.

“We have yet to file charges against with boat operator as the incident is still under investigation,” Col Anurak said.