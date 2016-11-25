Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Italian tourist injured in speedboat, longtail collision off Phi Phi Island

PHUKET: An Italian tourist was injured when a tour speedboat carrying 27 passengers collided with – and sank – a longtail boat at Maya Bay, off Phi Phi Island, this afternoon (Nov 25).

tourism, marine, accidents, transport, police,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 25 November 2016, 06:29PM

The injured tourist, named by police as Lucia Quintela, suffered scrapes on her body and had been taken to Phi Phi Island Hospital by another speedboat by the time police arrived, said Lt Col Anurak Pharinyasathiragul of the Krabi Marine Police.

“We were told only one man was injured in the accident,” Col Anurak said. “When we arrived, a longtail boat with Nakarin Tour on the side was sinking in the bay while the speedboat Ammitesh 99 was stopped nearby.

“The 27 passengers on the speedboat were unharmed in the collision,” Col Anurak said.

Longtail boat captain Vichan Samnuk, 33, told police, “While we were coming into Maya Bay, a speedboat travelling fast tried to cut across in front of me but crashed into us, causing my boat to sink

“One passenger was injured, but all my other passengers were not hurt,” he said.

At the time of this report by The Phuket News, the speedboat operator, Danai Artharn, 33, had yet to give his statement to police.

“We have yet to file charges against with boat operator as the incident is still under investigation,” Col Anurak said.

 

 
Ed Sanders | 26 November 2016 - 23:22:36

Fools...driving boats with the same impatience and disregard for public safety as a minivan or taxi driver. In spite of the known dangers posed by these idiots, the worthless Morine Office has not made any changes in boat operator certifications or training, and is no different than the worthless police force. I can hardly wait as High [Accident Rate] Season starts to kick in.

Con Heliotis | 25 November 2016 - 22:45:46

I assume the longboat driver was drunk and will attempt to pay off police. If the boat was driven by a Farung, it would be a totally different story.

simon01 | 25 November 2016 - 19:37:38

This is normal. These speed boats are the biggest danger to all on the water. They are all driven by idiots that are untrained and are too dangerous to drive mini vans and Tuk Tuks. They are and always will be the pirates and a danger to all on the water. But as they pay their tea money then nothing will be done. None are trained, qualified and do not have the required safety standards needed to be on the ocean. No one is shocked anymore by these idiots. While they are allowed on the water then everyone is at risk.

Kurt | 25 November 2016 - 18:51:50

A relatively slow longtail boat, cutted into pieces by a speed boat. 
Typical Thai. .." Out of my way, here I come"..

.."My speed is the winner, I not need brains for that"...
International Rules of the road at sea?  Not for me.
Safety first?  Not for me.  I am faster.

Thai funny.

