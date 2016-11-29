PHUKET: An inspector from Phi Phi Police has confirmed to The Phuket News today (Nov 29) that the Italian tourist who was injured when a speed boat collided with a longtail boat in Maya Bay last Friday (Nov 25) has since been released from hospital.

Tuesday 29 November 2016, 11:01AM

The longtail boat sunk when it collided with a speed baot entering May bay at Phi Phi Island. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Capt Poramin Naiyakul also confirmed that no charges have yet to be filed regarding the incident and clarified some points which he said had been misreported by media.

“Many news outlets have reported on this story, but some of those reports are inaccurate,” Capt Poramin told The Phuket News this morning.

“On the day this incident occurred there were two Italian tourists in the longtail boat along with the boat captain Vichan Samnuk.

“As the longtail boat was entering Maya Bay, a speedboat, which was travelling fast, tried to cut across in front of it. However, it crashed into the longtail boat causing it to sink.

“There was only one person injured in the incident, it was a female Italian tourist named Ms Lucia Quintela, 37, who had suffered scrapes to her body. She had been taken to Phi Phi Island Hospital by another speedboat by the time police arrived,” he said.

“Ms Quintela has already been discharged from the hospital and is due to head back home with her boyfriend this weekend (Dec 3-4).

“I can confirm that no charges have yet to be filed against the boat operator as the incident is still under investigation,” Capt Poramin added.

