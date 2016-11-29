Capt Poramin Naiyakul also confirmed that no charges have yet to be filed regarding the incident and clarified some points which he said had been misreported by media.
“Many news outlets have reported on this story, but some of those reports are inaccurate,” Capt Poramin told The Phuket News this morning.
“On the day this incident occurred there were two Italian tourists in the longtail boat along with the boat captain Vichan Samnuk.
“As the longtail boat was entering Maya Bay, a speedboat, which was travelling fast, tried to cut across in front of it. However, it crashed into the longtail boat causing it to sink.
“There was only one person injured in the incident, it was a female Italian tourist named Ms Lucia Quintela, 37, who had suffered scrapes to her body. She had been taken to Phi Phi Island Hospital by another speedboat by the time police arrived,” he said.
“Ms Quintela has already been discharged from the hospital and is due to head back home with her boyfriend this weekend (Dec 3-4).
“I can confirm that no charges have yet to be filed against the boat operator as the incident is still under investigation,” Capt Poramin added.
