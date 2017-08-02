PHUKET: Police are investigating what appears to be a suicide of an Italian tourist in his hotel room in Patong yesterday (Aug 1).

Wednesday 2 August 2017, 10:01AM

Rescue workers and police arrive at the hotel room yesterday (Aug 1). Photo: Patong Police

Staff at The Natural Resort in Patong notified police at 3:30pm.

Lt Col Weeraphong Rakhitho of the Patong Police along with Patong Police Deputy Chief Investigator Lt Col Somsak Thonggleang and Lt Col Khitthisak Chuphueng of Forensic Police Region 8 arrived at the room to find the man dead in the bathroom.

The man had a deep cut on his left wrist. A bloodied knife and razor blades were found in the room.

Police believe the man died less than 24 hours before his body was found. They found no signs of a struggle in the room on the man’s body.

Kusoldharm rescue workers transported the man’s body to Patong Hospital for further examination.

Although the death appears to be a suicide, police police said they were continuing their investigation.

The Italian consulate in Phuket has been notified of the man’s death.