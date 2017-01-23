Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Italian man dies in Phuket motorbike crash

PHUKET: An Italian man has died after the motorbike he was riding struck a roadside barrier near Phromthep Cape today (Jan 23).

transport, accidents, death, tourism,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 23 January 2017, 04:47PM

Maj Thada Sodarak of the Chalong Police was informed of the accident at 12:30pm.

When police arrived at the scene, the man’s body was by the side of the road, Maj Thada told The Phuket News.

“He had wounds on his head and his ankle. Nearby was the black Yamaha motorbike he was riding and his helmet,” he said.

“Mr Angelo was riding with a friend who said they were travelling from Saiyuan (in Rawai) to Phromthep Cape,” Maj Thada explained.

“Mr Angelo lost control of his vehicle on a bend and hit the barrier,” he added.

Maj Thada did not confirm whether the man was a tourist.

The man’s body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital.

Dr Francesco Pensato, the Italian Consul in Phuket, has been notified of the incident.

* The Phuket News is withilding the man’s name until it has been confirmed his next of kin have been notified.

 

 
benvenuto | 23 January 2017 - 17:44:35

The 5th photo showing the expensive sign pointing to Naiharn Beach is a serious misuse of public funds. There is nowhere to stop or park to take in the view and the only place you can end up is Naiharn Beach. Although sadly the crash barriers didn't save this person there are no crash barriers at all (but deep culverts) on the opposite way up the hill from Ya Nui. Better more crash barriers than useless expensive signs.

