No one is immune to hacking attacks. With all of the stories of cyber attacks in recent news, it is more important than ever to secure your personal information across all of your devices.

Sunday 25 June 2017, 10:00AM

Security and privacy are valuable, even more so when it comes to browsing the Internet, whether it be via desktop or mobile.

These days, more and more of our time is spent online, usually on our phones. Access to social media and the sharing of our photographs, thoughts and memories, as well as work-related or personal emails, from a mobile device is not uncommon.

However, that information can easily be taken advantage of and used for identify theft or other criminal misuse.

Do you want to make sure that your private information always remains private, even when you are out and about and on the go?

Check out this roundup of some of the safest privacy apps for your phone.

DuckDuckGo

DuckDuckGo is a search engine app that protects your web privacy. Unlike Google, it does not collect your personal information or track you. DuckDuckGo respects your privacy and is extremely user-friendly.

The app is developed as open source software and also touts its “smart search” answers. DuckDuckGo is available for both Android and iPhone.





Keeply

Keeply is a powerhouse of an app that prevents your private files from being hacked. You know, just in case you have some incriminating photos!

On a more serious note, Keeply is fabulous because it allows users to pin-protect all private information including photos, notes, passwords and credit card details.

Only available for iPhone, Keeply has some really high-tech features including server-free backup, a fake pin and an intruder photo.

If someone tries to access your data, the app captures their mugshot. Honestly, Keeply is such a cool app.





Wickr

Wickr has been described as the most trusted messenger app in the entire world.

Essentially, the app allows users to send top-secret pictures, videos, audio and files with complete and absolute privacy.

Wickr encrypts messages sent via unbreakable, peer-to-peer encryption which means that only the intended receiver can decrypt the message.

Wickr is available for both Android and iPhone.





Ghostery

Ghostery is an alternative browser that allows users to view what it terms the “invisible web”.

This allows users to view trackers, web bugs and other means by which advertisers, networks and internet companies track and view your online habits.

Ghostery then displays extra information about these various ad networks, including links to their privacy policies.

Available for Android and iPhone, Ghostery is also an extension for the Firefox Mobile browser.

Although these apps might not be able to protect all of your information, downloading and using them is a good start.

In order to protect your privacy, as well as your device, always remember to be vigilant when it comes to what you access and what you download.

Big Brother is always watching. Be smart, be safe.

Amy Bensema is a long-term Phuket expat interested in social media and technology. Email:

bensema.amy@gmail.com