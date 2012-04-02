InterContinental Samui welcomes first guest

Speedboat transfers, gourmet cuisine, ‘in the know’ concierge services and a signature spa – some legends really do get better.

InterContinental Samui Baan Taling Ngam Resort, the newest property in the IHG Worldwide global portfolio, opened on February 1 this year, setting a new benchmark in luxury resort living on the idyllic Thai island of Koh Samui.

Welcoming its first customer, Mr Mathias Urbaezek from Germany for a four-night stay, General Manager of InterContinental Baan Taling Ngam Resort Mr Arnaud Girodon said:

“We are delighted to be welcoming our first guests to the new InterContinental Samui Baan Taling Ngam Resort today.

“Formerly managed by various hotel operating companies, the resort occupies an exceptional location on the south-west tip of the island at Baan Taling Ngam. It was Koh Samui’s first ever luxury resort and opens following a 10-month multimillion dollar renovation project as the island’s Grand Dame.

“We are confident, this well-loved destination is better than ever as it flies the new flag of InterContinental Hotels & Resorts.”

As part of his VIP welcome, Mr Urbaezek enjoyed a complimentary butler service throughout his stay in addition to a complimentary return visit voucher.

With breathtaking sunsets and 320-degree vistas across the famous ‘Five Islands’ and Angthong National Park, InterContinental Samui Baan Taling Ngam Resort brings with it luxurious accommodations, a private beach, licenced pier, gourmet dining and signature spa raised 120 metres above sea level.

It is also the island’s only address to offer private transfers to guests, to and from Koh Samui International Airport by speedboat direct to its own 150-metre licensed pier.

Set amid 22 acres of lush coconut plantation, the resort’s 79 guest residences include 12 standalone Beachfront Pool Villas and 17 two-bedroom villas perfect for families or groups of friends.

Ranging from 67 to 320 sqm, each boasts a private balcony, expansive bathroom with soaking tub and waterfall shower, and is adorned with unique ‘pops’ of colour adding a contemporary edge to the resort’s strong Thai heritage.

Twelve standalone Beachfront Pool Villas have their own private sundeck and swimming pool.

Welcome touches for guests across all room categories include tropical survival kits, specially developed Harnn bathroom amenities and essential oils, and Egyptian cotton towels, linen, robes and slippers – for adults and children.

Seven rainbow swimming pools throughout the resort give semi-private pool access to villa guests looking for space and a 150-metre licenced private pier allows for glamorous speedboat arrivals and departures.

Gourmet dining comes in many forms with beachside restaurant Flames serving up Modern European cuisines cooked live, grilled or flamed in front of guests; Amber, a range of delectable Thai and Asian cuisines through an open dine-in kitchen concept; and Air Bar, the resort’s must try destination, serving up a unique menu of molecular cocktails from Joseph Boroski of Sip Slowly New York, sakes, tapas, sushi and sashimi.

The brand’s signature Planet Trekker Kid’s Club keeps youngsters entertained with handicrafts, games and supervised play alongside numerous forms of non motorised water sports; whilst Baan Thai Spa is a 600sqm sanctuary of relaxation offering traditional therapeutic treatments to promote good health and well-being from Thai to Western and Ayurvedic, with a Tea Ritual at the heart of every treatment.

Resort facilities also extend to a fully equipped gymnasium, two tennis courts, a golf practice area, a dedicated yoga sala overlooking the ocean and a resort ‘inspiration’ centre.

Opening rates at InterContinental Samui Baan Taling Ngam Resort start from B6,500+++ per night for an Ocean View Room and are available until July 15, 2012.

Bookings: www.intercontinental.com/samui; T: +66 (0) 7742 9100; E: reservations@ickohsamui.com