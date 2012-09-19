Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

InterContinental Samui Baan Taling Ngam Resort Entices Guests with its Lineup of F&B Promotions

With a new Executive Chef on board, InterContinental Samui Baan Taling Ngam Resort is stepping up its food and beverage offerings with a series of promotions at the resort's contemporary Thai and Asian restaurant, Amber and its beachside restaurant, Flames.

Wednesday 19 September 2012, 11:58AM

InterContinental Samui Baan Taling Ngam Resort Entices Guests with its Lineup of F&B Promotions

Providing guests at the luxury property on the idyllic island of Koh Samui an opportunity to explore the various culinary options available, newly appointed Executive Chef, Luke MacLeod brings to the table his ethos in providing honest, clean-tasting and wholesome dishes using fresh local produce which are well-balanced and full of taste. 

 

Guests can opt for a set menu with wine pairing at Amber restaurant; a collaboration between Chef Luke and the resort's Food and Beverage Director, Stephane Duvacher.  The tailor-made 5 course set menu allows guests the unique opportunity to enjoy items which are not available on the menu, and the meal is paired with wines by the glass which enhance the various flavours and textures of each dish. 

 

Alternatively, experience the depth and breadth of regional cuisine with World of Siam, also at Amber restaurant and explore flavours from the north of Thailand to the south.  Sample local favourites such as Samui fish soup with turmeric, fried minced meat and hot basil leaves, to the nation's famed Papaya salad with salted baby mud crabs, accompanied by a live Thai dance performance, a seamless presentation of both classical and contemporary styles.

 

Head down to the beach as dusk turns to night, for an exceptional alfresco dining experience, Beach on Fire at Flames.  Savour modern European cuisine with theatrical flair as the Chefs barbeque, flambé and grill fresh ingredients at the live cooking station which holds court at the casual dining restaurant.  If the flurries of cooking activities are not enough to mesmerise, a Live DJ and fire show is the perfect complement for a high-octane evening.  

 

Flames restaurant, most notable for its seafood barbeque, also presents World of Seafood which offers guests a chance to sample delicacies from the sea at the open-plan beachfront restaurant for a memorable alfresco dining experience. 

 

Lucky 13 Bar and Grill

Executive Chef, Luke MacLeod joins Intercontinental Samui Baan Taling Ngam Resort from the renowned Michelin starred Chef, Pierre Gagnaire's eponymous Pierre Restaurant at Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Hong Kong. 

 

"I want our guests to have an experience which will create a lasting memory; good food shared with friends and loved ones at the stunning setting of our beautiful resort" says the chef.

 

At InterContinental Samui Baan Taling Ngam Resort, he will oversee the food menu of Amber, Flames and Air Bar as well the banqueting menu for Weddings and events held at the resort.

 

-       Set Menu with Wine Pairing at Amber, every Thursday 7pm onwards, THB3,500++ per person

-       World of Seafood at Flames, every Tuesday 7pm onwards, THB 1,900++ per person

-       World of Siam at Amber, every Fridays 7pm onwards, THB 1,700++ per person

-       Beach on Fire at Flames, every Saturdays 7pm onwards, THB 2,500++ per person with soft drinks and juices          (Shows at 8:00 pm and 8:45 pm)

 

 
Copyright © 2016 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.