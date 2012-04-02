Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

InterContinental opens in Samui

The highly anticipated InterContinental Samui Baan Taling Ngam Resort has announced its opening date as February 1 2012.

Monday 2 April 2012, 12:38PM

Located on the former site of Baan Taling Ngam Resort, the 22-acre property has a legendary status as Koh Samui’s first ever luxury resort, and opens following a 10-month multimillion dollar renovation project led by some of the region’s best known consultants.

The resort boasts 79 luxurious guest residences, seven swimming pools, a private beach with 150m licenced jetty, a number of unique 2-bedroom villas, world class dining and an expansive spa raised 120 metres above sea level.

Ranging from 67 to 320 square metres, each residence will boast a private balcony, expansive bathroom with soaking tub and waterfall shower, and be adorned with unique ‘pops’ of colour adding a contemporary edge to the resort’s strong Thai heritage. Twelve signature standalone beachfront pool villas are just steps away from the shoreline and feature luxuriously appointed living and lounging areas in addition to a private sundeck, swimming pool and 24-hour butler service.

Seven swimming pools throughout the resort will give semi-private pool access to villa guests looking for space; while a 150-metre licenced private pier will be home to three resident luxury boats available for guest use.

The must try destination of the resort will be Air Bar, an ultra lounge bar offering 360-degree views of the Gulf of Thailand and a unique menu of molecular cocktails from Joseph Boroski of Sip Slowly New York, sakes and unusual tapas, sushi and sashimi.

Kaanda Beach Life

Gourmet dining will come in many forms with beachside restaurant Flames serving up modern European cuisine cooked live, grilled or flamed in front of guests – and Amber, a range of delectable Thai and Asian cuisines through an open dine-in kitchen concept with on-site bakery and multiple live cooking stations allowing guests up close to the action.

With InterContinental’s “In the Know” Concierge programme, guests will be guaranteed a journey of discovery with the hotel’s ‘insider experiences’ showcasing the best the island and surrounding areas have to offer, as well as the ability to create a range of tailor made and bespoke packages to engage customers with the local community and rural Thai life to ensure life long memories to take home.

Baan Taling Ngam has been ranked in New York Times’ best seller book “1000 Places to See Before You Die,” for its stunning sunset views and vistas across the famous “Five Islands” and Angthong National Park.

Opening rates for the resort’s signature beachfront pool villas will start from B17,195+++per night and be available until March 31 2012, including: Breakfast at Amber Restaurant, welcome cocktails at Air Bar, complimentary Wi-Fi internet access throughout the resort, complimentary use of the resort’s fully equipped fitness centre, tennis, golf practice area, mountain bikes, kids club, library etc, and complimentary use of the resort’s many non-motorised water sports activities including kayaking, sailing, and wind surfing.

Bookings can be made online at www.intercontinental.com/samui or by contacting the resort’s reservations department on 07742 9100, or email reservations@ickohsamui.com

 

 
