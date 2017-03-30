PHUKET: Heavy black smoke billowing into the sky at Phuket International Airport yesterday (March 29) was no cause for alarm as the smoke and huge fire on an open expanse at the end of the apron was only an emergency rescue exercise, airport officials have confirmed.

Thursday 30 March 2017, 12:10PM

Emergency response teams totalling 50 officers took part in the drill, Charoon Nakthongkaew, Deputy Chief of Phuket International Airport’s Fire Fighting and Rescue Department told The Phuket News.

The exercise was conducted by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) from 10am to midday, Mr Charoon said.

“This training exercise was provided in order to prepare officials in how to react in an emergency, and this type of training is held every three months,” he explained.

“This particular exercise aws designed to ensure that officials responded appropriately, and quickly, to NFPA standard. The target is for any fire at the airport to be brought under control within three minutes. The fire teams yesterday did a good job,” Mr Charoon added.