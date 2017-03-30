Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Inferno at Phuket Airport confirmed as fire training

PHUKET: Heavy black smoke billowing into the sky at Phuket International Airport yesterday (March 29) was no cause for alarm as the smoke and huge fire on an open expanse at the end of the apron was only an emergency rescue exercise, airport officials have confirmed.

tourism, transport, accidents, disasters,

Tanyaluk Sakoot

Thursday 30 March 2017, 12:10PM

Emergency response teams totalling 50 officers took part in the drill, Charoon Nakthongkaew, Deputy Chief of Phuket International Airport’s Fire Fighting and Rescue Department told The Phuket News.

The exercise was conducted by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) from 10am to midday, Mr Charoon said.

“This training exercise was provided in order to prepare officials in how to react in an emergency, and this type of training is held every three months,” he explained.

“This particular exercise aws designed to ensure that officials responded appropriately, and quickly, to NFPA standard. The target is for any fire at the airport to be brought under control within three minutes. The fire teams yesterday did a good job,” Mr Charoon added.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

BenPendejo | 30 March 2017 - 13:17:51

Silly exercise, really.  Having these guys standing around flaming fuel to see if they can put it out in 3 minutes doesn't indicate anything.  As I live in this area, it does indicate that little planning went into this exercise to ensure that a massive black smoke cloud didn't blow into the active approach to the airport...which it did.  No surprise though...very unprofessional.

The Phuket News
Matches 1 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Russian teens out of hospital, will recover at home

"It is yet to be revealed if the driver of the bus that ran the kids down Feb 23 was found guilty and prosecuted." No, Thai taxi, bus, va...(Read More)

Silence shrouds Phuket resort shower electric shock deaths

Eagle - Rorii is right in asking. Why should a resort which has had 2 people die through electrocution have anonymity, what if I have relatives comin...(Read More)

Phuket Police inspector in Patong under investigation for corruption

This is hilarious because the entire police force in Thailand is corrupt!!! hahaha And they are making out as if its rare!! hahaha Everyone know...(Read More)

Inferno at Phuket Airport confirmed as fire training

Silly exercise, really. Having these guys standing around flaming fuel to see if they can put it out in 3 minutes doesn't indicate anything. As ...(Read More)

Silence shrouds Phuket resort shower electric shock deaths

Odd that the circuit breaker didn't trip, even for the second victim. GFCIs are a good idea on water heaters....(Read More)

Phuket Police inspector in Patong under investigation for corruption

"For now, Capt Thanturong still holds his official position at Patong Police Station. He has not yet been ordered to vacate his position, but he ...(Read More)

MaAnn U-turns on Phuket beach plan, pushes for vendors at Bang Tao

One thing is for sure, is that there is NO well-thought plan or vision for the areas under Ma-ann's control. Everything has always run with no pl...(Read More)

Silence shrouds Phuket resort shower electric shock deaths

Rorii,why do you need to know the name of the resort?Are you planing a vacation in that area or is it only about some finger pointing?...(Read More)

One killed, several injured when minivan driver loses control off Phuket

drug control ? alcohol control ? or 500 baths fine ??...(Read More)

Cruzeiro Soccer School to host Phuket Youth Development Football League

All players are very welcome to join and we do have a number of sponsored places available for the Youth Development League. In addition to this oppor...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.