PHUKET: An officer from Thalang Police has confirmed that the hunt is still ongoing for a man who set his ex-wife on fire last Monday (Feb 20).

Tuesday 28 February 2017, 12:22PM

The hunt is continuing for 50-year-old Somkuan Jongsuk. Photo: Eakapop Thongtub

Police began hunting for the ex-husband of a kindergarten cleaner after he set on fire to her in a jealously-fuelled attack last Monday.

Rungruedee Sithibut, a 43-year-old cleaner at Thepkrasattri Municipality Kindergarten in Thalang, suffered burns to her left arm, left shoulder and back. She was taken to Thalang Hospital after the attack at about midday.

Capt Kraisorn Boonprasop of the Thalang Police said police were hunting for Somkuan Jongsuk, 50. (See story here.)

The Phuket News attempted to contact Capt Kraisorn today but he could not be reached.

However, Deputy Chief of the Thalang Police Lt Col Anukul Nuket confirmed that Somkuan was still being hunted.

“Right now we are still looking for him. We believe he is still in Phuket,” he said.

Asked what charges Somkuan is likely to face once apprehended, Lt Col Anukul said, “At present he will be charged with spousal abuse, however, hat charge could change once we receive Ms Rungruedee’s medical report from the hospital which shouldn't take more than 15 days.

“If we find that her injuries are more serious than at first believed then we add the charge of aggravated assault,” he said.