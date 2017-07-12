PHUKET: Police are hoping to identify human remains found in jungle near the now-closed King Kong Party Club nightlife venue in Kathu yesterday afternoon (July 11).

Wednesday 12 July 2017, 09:12AM

Lt Vichot Meepop, Deputy Chief Inspector of Kathu Police Station, said he was informed of the location of the skeleton by local residents. They told police that they found the skeleton in the jungle near Phra Phuket Keaw Rd in Kathu (see map below) at 4:20pm.

Kathu Police Chief Col ML Pattanajak Jakkapan examined the scene, located about 50 metres back from the road, with a Kusoldharm Foundation rescue team.

Along with the skeleton, police found a white shirt, a pink bra, blue flower-patterned sarong, rubber slippers and a red umbrella. Nearby, police also found a water bottle, a cloth, a bag, B1,000 in cash, cosmetics, a torch and a packet of medicine with Burmese-language writing on it.

Col ML Pattanajak said, “The skeleton appears to be that of a female. We believe it might be a homeless migrant woman.”

He added that the condition of the remains led police to believe the woman had died at least a month ago.

“Kathu Police are still working on the investigation. All pieces of the skeleton have been collected and sent to Vachira Phuket Hospital, where police can conduct forensic examination of them,” he added.