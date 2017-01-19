Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

HRH Sirindhorn visits Phuket

PHUKET: HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn visited the Phuket Old Town quarter of the island’s capital yesterday (Jan 18) as part of her royal visit to the island.

Thursday 19 January 2017, 06:02PM

HRH Sirindhorn was welcomed by many local residents as she walked along the streets, and stopped by at Kopi restaurant on Thalang Rd for refreshments.

Today, the Her Royal Highness continued her visit by unveiling a dedication plaque at Phuket International Hospital, and later handed out royal commemorative souvenirs to 100 people who donated funds for scholarships for students at Phuket Rajabhat University.

Her Royal Highness also officially opened the Chalermprakiat Building, which is home to the campus’s for Language and Computer Sciences Centre.

Later, HRH Princess Sirindhorn planted a Cassia fistula tree at the campus and watched performances of traditional arts from Orang Laut sea gypsies and a musical performance by “The Sharks” band, before unveiling a plaque marking her visit.

This afternoon, Her Royal Highness unveiled a plaque at Headstart International School Phuket and reviewed an exhibition before signing a tablet marking her prescence at the school.

 

 
The Phuket News
