Holiday villas taking over from conventional hotel rooms

SAMUI: With the increased usage of the internet, holidaymakers have more options and can thoroughly research a destination for every facet such as location, price and accommodation types.

Monday 31 October 2011, 03:04PM

This, in some ways, has opened up the holiday and tourism sector and heavily dented the profit margins of travel agents across the globe and twisted a few noses out of place. Because of the changes, more holidaymakers are opting for villa rentals over hotels, and here are some of the reasons why.



Privacy: The first reason where Thailand holiday villa rentals trump hotels every time is in the privacy department. Imagine you are travelling with a group of friends or a large family. Within a rental villa, you can have that special time alone without prying eyes or millions of screaming children (which are not your own) running around causing havoc.

Having that quality time with the people you are travelling with is a much better way to spend your holiday time. Hotels definitely serve their purpose, but the quality of holiday rental villas is simply a step ahead.



Facilities: You would think that hotels easily outweigh Thailand holiday villa rentals with their facilities – but this isn’t necessarily so! What you have to remember is that the vast majority of private villas have their own swimming pools, Jacuzzis, gardens and self-catering kitchen facilities.

If you do not wish to cook for yourself, you can simply hire a cook at most villas or eat out like most holidaymakers do. In Thailand, you can have top class massage staff at your villa within 20 minutes. You can pretty much have every facility a hotel offers, but in a more private and personal way.



The Personal Touch: You can­not get a real personal holiday experience when staying in a hotel Sharing the hotel with hundreds of other strangers is a common sense assumption. Staffed Thailand holiday rental villas will provide you with that up and close personal experience that we all desire when taking a vacation.



The Country: Nearly 1 in 3 people who visit Thailand have holidayed in the country before – FACT! Holidaymakers who have an insight to the country like to rent a Thailand holiday rental villa for many reason – they know the destinations; know how to get around and know exactly what they want from their experience.

Most villas are located in peaceful areas, which is the best way to absorb that special and tranquil slice of Thai life, especially on the islands such as Phuket and Koh Samui.

Price Comparisons: Ho­li­daymakers are becoming more educated when researching and booking holidays. There used to be a misconception that booking a Thailand holiday villa rental home was very expensive.

However, when you take into consideration the combined prices of booking separate hotel rooms for your family or friends, you will find that villa rentals are very competitive and in most cases more affordable overall.

It just goes to show why hotel occupancy figures seem to be on the slide year upon year in Thailand, whilst the overall visitor statistics remain either the same or slightly rise. The demographics are changing, and so is the mentality and research options of holidaymakers.