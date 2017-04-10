Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Hold tourists and guides responsible for coral damage, says Phuket poll

PHUKET: A clear majority of respondents to a recent online poll by The Phuket News has seen a call for both the tourists themselves and their tour guides be charged for damaging coral where their activities have caused obvious harm to the key tourist eco-attractions in the region.

opinion, natural-resources, marine, crime, environment,

The Phuket News

Monday 10 April 2017, 03:35PM

Heavy tourism traffic has caused much damage to the coral reefs at Racha Yai Island, south of Phuket. Photo: DMCR
Heavy tourism traffic has caused much damage to the coral reefs at Racha Yai Island, south of Phuket. Photo: DMCR

The question came to the fore after coral preservation efforts at key tourist dive sites and coral reef attractions for day-trippers in and around Phuket were ramped up to the ridiculous and shift target from the tourists themselves to the tour guides and tour companies that lead them.

The drive began in earnest in late January, when officials from the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) Phuket office posted signs at Koh Racha Yai’s three main bays warning tour guides and tourists of the consequences of breaking marine conservation rules. (See story here.)

After a couple of “misunderstandings”, Chinese tourist Huang Yongjia, 35, was caught with two baby Parrotfish in a plastic bottle and was charged and fined B100,000 for his infraction. (See story here.)

Officials tried the same with 53-year-old Russian tourist Olga Smirnova, but as she did not have the B100,000, she spent two nights in police lockup while awaiting trial for feeding bread to fish at Racha Yai. (See story here.)

However, after Ms Smirnova’s dire situation, held legal hostage in Thailand while awaiting trial and sentencing of a token fine for her misdemeanour, officials changed tack and started focusing on tour guides and tour operators.

Nonthasak Marine and one of their guides came into question for allegedly breaking off a piece of coral to kill a sea urchin in front of tourists, a claim the company strongly denies, and an illegal guide now stands accused of standing on corals at Koh Racha. (See stories here and here.)

To all this, The Phuket News asked readers, “Who should be held responsible environmental damage – the tourists who break the rules, or the tour guides and the companies that hire them?”

Only 7% of respondents to the poll, which closed at midnight last night (April 9), voted, “Tourists should be held responsible for their own behaviour. If a tourist breaks the rules, he or she is the only one to be held responsible, not the guide.”

A further 29% voted, “Guides should be held fully responsible, not tourists, as it’s the guide’s job to ensure tourists are safe and do not break environmental-protection laws.”

However, an overwhelming majority of 64% of all respondents voted, “Both tourists and their guides should be held responsible, and both should be charged.”

For the full poll results, click here.

If your preferred response was not available, feel free to add it in the comments below.

To see the results of our previous poll, asking “Should Patong night venues stay open later?”, click here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

New Phuket Governor arrives, confident of resolving ‘all problems’

We all think you go to Prison for sure 20 Year +++ fore Corruption Especially in Immigration in Phuket.+++ Good Luck :)...(Read More)

New Phuket Governor arrives, confident of resolving ‘all problems’

You can not follow how they follow them self up and nothing is changing supporting the tourism in a proper way the last years.After 6 months they move...(Read More)

Swiss tourist thanks honest Phuket taxi driver

OK Joe... former activity here, but no longer do it. In any case, I still stand by my assertions. Additionally, I also deal with it...although I do ...(Read More)

Man, 70, killed in motorbike accident

Well, here we have two ends of the time line yet with similar behaviors. The 17 year old reckless fool with that lack of consciousness and awareness ...(Read More)

Swiss tourist thanks honest Phuket taxi driver

Quote Ben Pendejo,March 20,11.25 Article Phuket Opinion Avoiding grief in breaking...:As I rent villas and look after guests!To bad if you cant rememb...(Read More)

Man, 70, killed in motorbike accident

R.I.P. Man , but where it`s the helmet ? to this unlucky man....(Read More)

Swiss tourist thanks honest Phuket taxi driver

Wow Joe12...I mean Eagle...you evidently have more time on your hands than I thought...and I'm flattered that you study all of my input here, but ...(Read More)

Stockholm truck attack causes 'deaths, many injured'

Kurt,what a dumb comment.The screening process you talking about is a farce.Many people come wit fake passports and many people dont even have passpor...(Read More)

Swiss tourist thanks honest Phuket taxi driver

Yes returning lost items to their owners is a routine normal action in the civilized world, here it's a miracle hence the song & dance. Eagle,...(Read More)

Login game premier league competition

There have been no extra points for the past two seasons fazza....(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.