Hansar Samui Introduces Cooking Classes Using Produce from its new Organic Garden

Menu options include top favorite signature dishes as follows:
> Tom Yum Soup, Green Curry with Chicken and Mango Sticky Rice
> Tom Yum Soup, Massaman Curry and Mango Sticky Rice
> Tom Kah Kai, Thai Beef Salad and Thai Beef Curry
> Classic Phad Thai, Tom Yum Soup and Mango Sticky Rice
> Classic Phad Thai, Som Tum and Red Curry with Chicken
> Classic Phad Thai, Green Curry with Chicken and Mango Sticky Rice
Souvenir recipes enable guests to recreate their dishes once they get home and impress family and friends with their new found expertise. Guests also receive a certificate from Executive Chef Stephen Dion on completion of their class. Classes are priced at Baht 3,250 (USD 108) per couple.
For further information and reservations, please contact
Telephone: +66 77 245 511 Fax: +66 77 245 995
Email: reservation@hansarsamui.com Website: www.hansarsamui.com