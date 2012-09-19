Hansar Samui Introduces Cooking Classes Using Produce from its new Organic Garden

Guests then cook a three course Thai meal from a selection of 6 different menus, and enjoy their culinary masterpieces afterwards.

Wednesday 19 September 2012, 11:59AM

Menu options include top favorite signature dishes as follows:

> Tom Yum Soup, Green Curry with Chicken and Mango Sticky Rice

> Tom Yum Soup, Massaman Curry and Mango Sticky Rice

> Tom Kah Kai, Thai Beef Salad and Thai Beef Curry

> Classic Phad Thai, Tom Yum Soup and Mango Sticky Rice

> Classic Phad Thai, Som Tum and Red Curry with Chicken

> Classic Phad Thai, Green Curry with Chicken and Mango Sticky Rice

Souvenir recipes enable guests to recreate their dishes once they get home and impress family and friends with their new found expertise. Guests also receive a certificate from Executive Chef Stephen Dion on completion of their class. Classes are priced at Baht 3,250 (USD 108) per couple.

Telephone: +66 77 245 511 Fax: +66 77 245 995

Email: reservation@hansarsamui.com Website: www.hansarsamui.com