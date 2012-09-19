Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Hansar Samui Introduces Cooking Classes Using Produce from its new Organic Garden

Guests then cook a three course Thai meal from a selection of 6 different menus, and enjoy their culinary masterpieces afterwards.

Wednesday 19 September 2012, 11:59AM

Menu options include top favorite signature dishes as follows:

 

>          Tom Yum Soup, Green Curry with Chicken and Mango Sticky Rice

>          Tom Yum Soup, Massaman Curry and Mango Sticky Rice

>          Tom Kah Kai, Thai Beef Salad and Thai Beef Curry

>          Classic Phad Thai, Tom Yum Soup and Mango Sticky Rice

>          Classic Phad Thai, Som Tum and Red Curry with Chicken

>          Classic Phad Thai, Green Curry with Chicken and Mango Sticky Rice

C and C Marine

 

Souvenir recipes enable guests to recreate their dishes once they get home and impress family and friends with their new found expertise.  Guests also receive a certificate from Executive Chef Stephen Dion on completion of their class.    Classes are priced at Baht 3,250 (USD 108) per couple. 

 

For further information and reservations, please contact

 

Telephone:  +66 77 245 511                                Fax:  +66 77 245 995

Email:  reservation@hansarsamui.com                      Website:  www.hansarsamui.com

 

 
