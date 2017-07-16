Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News World Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Hamilton takes pole position at British GP

FORMULA ONE: Lewis Hamilton has scored an exceptional pole position at his home grand prix, equalling the qualifying record for the British Grand Prix.

transport, technology, weather,

Michael Lamonato

Sunday 16 July 2017, 10:43AM

Hamilton took his fifth pole position in Great Britain – equal to Jim Clark’s record – with a half-second margin over his rivals. Photo: Mercedes AMG Petronas
Hamilton took his fifth pole position in Great Britain – equal to Jim Clark’s record – with a half-second margin over his rivals. Photo: Mercedes AMG Petronas

Hamilton took his fifth pole position in Great Britain – equal to Jim Clark’s record – with a half-second margin over his rivals and almost 0.8 seconds over his teammate in an imperious display of raw speed.

“I feel amazing, especially with a great crowd like this,” he said. “Always try to save the best til last.”

Conditions were cold and slippery throughout qualifying, with rain hitting the track moments before the start of Q1.

The circuit improved to pre-rain conditions only by Q3, but Hamilton said his momentum was unaffected.

“I felt very comfortable with it, and the team did a fantastic job. The tyres were working perfectly,” he said.

Kimi Räikkönen impressed to qualify second and ahead of Vettel after Ferrari president Sergio Marchionne called the Finn a ‘laggard’ for his string or underwhelming performances.

“It felt okay,” he said. “In the morning [in FP2] it felt a little bit more tricky.

“The car we had felt good. Obviously still not quite fast enough for the pole position.”

Vettel, beaten by his teammate on Saturday for only the second time this season, blamed his deficit on traffic encountered on his out-lap, which prevented him from warming his tyres.

Valtteri Bottas, fourth in the order, said the gap to Hamilton was down to his teammate’s tyre warm-up strategy – a cheeky reference to Hamilton briefly being investigated for blocking Romain Grosjean during qualifying.

The place is particularly painful for the Austrian Grand Prix winner because he carries a five-place grid penalty for a gearbox change, which will put him ninth on the grid.

Max Verstappen was the sole Red Bull Racing driver in the top 10 – Daniel Ricciardo’s car failed during Q1, leaving him last – with the fifth-fastest time 1.5 seconds off pole and one second clear of the midfield.

Nico Hülkenberg, famously adept in slippery conditions, was impressive in sixth for Renault, mixing in with the front-runners when the track was damp despite his relatively uncompetitive car.

Sergio Perez pipped teammate Esteban Ocon for seventh despite the latter having the measure of the former for the entire weekend.

McLaren’s Stoffel Vandoorne outqualified teammate Fernando Alonso for the first time this season. Vandoorne sneaked into the top-10 shootout when Alonso failed to progress past Q2, and the Belgian set the ninth-quickest time.

MY STORAGE - Secure, Clean and Cost Effective Self Storage at Jungceylon, Phuket, Thailand

Romain Grosjean was the slowest of the session in tenth, but he complained that Hamilton blocked him during his qualifying lap.

The stewards investigated the incident but concluded that “while Grosjean may potentially have been affected by the presence of Hamilton …he was not impeded,” and took no further action.

QUALIFYING TWO

The second part of qualifying started on a dry and fast-improving track, putting at an advantage the last car over the line.

Valtteri Bottas signalled his strategic intentions for the race by using the soft tyre to set his time, requiring him to start the race on that same set of tyres as opposed to the more delicate supersoft compound.

Nico Hülkenberg ended the session an impressive P5 with a 0.9-seconds gap to his teammate Jolyon Palmer, who was knocked out in P11.

Daniil Kvyat’s Toro Rosso qualified P12 and one ahead of Fernando Alonso, who will regardless start from the back of the grid with a litany of power unit-related penalties.

Carlos Sainz qualified P14 in the second Toro Rosso, one ahead of Williams’s Felipe Massa, who was slowest of the session.

QUALIFYING ONE

A brief shower before the start of qualifying meant Q1 started wet.

Daniel Ricciardo, correctly using the intermediate weather tyre when others were unsuccessfully attempting to use slicks, set the fastest time seven minutes into the session, but his car then suffered a suspected turbo problem, forcing the Australian to stop on the grass and retire from qualifying.

A five-minute red flag period ensured, after which the threat of rain subsided and the track improved greatly. Ricciardo tumbled rapidly from first into the bottom five knockout zone, which had become something of a lottery based on each driver’s position on track at the fall of the flag.

Fernando Alonso was last of all when he opted to dive into the pits to switch off the intermediate and onto the supersoft tyre.

The Spaniard beat the chequered flag by just a fraction of a second to start his timed lap, and what followed was a sizzling time that took him to P1.

Knocked out by his last-gasp lap were Williams’s Lance Stroll, Haas’s Kevin Magnussen, Sauber’s Pascal Wehrlein and Marcus Ericsson, and Ricciardo’s stricken Red Bull Racing RB13.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket Opinion: Reinventing the wheel, again

As an experienced 'Heavy Vehicle driver' Vehicle maintainence by the companies must be made mandatory as well as proper driver training to che...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Reinventing the wheel, again

In this land of platitudes, where deeply ingrained self-oriented behaviour and a clear lack of what would be conisiderd in a 1st world country to be &...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Reinventing the wheel, again

Enforcing the current laws on driver qualification and vehicle safety and holding the bus operators/owners accountable are simply out of the question!...(Read More)

Phuket parasail operators ‘asked’ to impose ban, face full safety review

You're correct CJ, at the risk of sounding crass it'll never get off the ground....(Read More)

Big bike group donate 400 helmets to Phuket schoolkids

Why would they need to donate helmets? Surely all the children, so loved by their parents would be wearing helmets that their parents bought them to ...(Read More)

Street Eats: Simple chicken is just so tasty

If anyone knows a good Khao Man Guy restaurant in Patong, please do tell. I have tried so many and the chicken smells like cardboard when you first bu...(Read More)

Poll: What should Phuket do about the deadly Patong Hill road?

What's the point, they'll never listen to a farang! Nearly everyone has commented the reason but yet it eludes those in charge!...(Read More)

Phuket parasail operators ‘asked’ to impose ban, face full safety review

Gov Norraphat I think you ned to fine another work very fast. You under stand 0 off what happened on the Beaches in Phuket. This it`s sic from you ...(Read More)

Poll: What should Phuket do about the deadly Patong Hill road?

There Should Be an Accident and Emergency Medicine Unit On The Patong Hill ...(Read More)

Phuket parasail operators ‘asked’ to impose ban, face full safety review

Fun idea to require medical certificates. Does anyone believe a medical certificate would have saved this poor gentleman? Perhaps as a small parachute...(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
ANGSANA BEACHFRONT RESIDENCES
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.