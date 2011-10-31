Gringo’s Cantina Restaurant on Koh Samui

Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Although Thailand is noted for its own delicious food, Mexican food is simply divine. On Koh Samui there is Gringo’s Cantina Restaurant which is situated on Chaweng Beach. Two smiling chicas greet you at the entrance, wearing ponchos and sombreros. As Gringos is off the main Beach road, it is hidden from the traffic but is full of life, with Mexican music playing and ultra friendly staff.

Monday 31 October 2011, 02:53PM

Gringo’s Cantina Restaurant opens its doors from 2pm until around midnight. They serve fantastic Mexican cuisine such as burritos, fajitas, tacos, nachos and quesadillas. Don’t forget those side orders of jalapenos, guacamole and sour cream. The friendliness of the staff, the affordable prices and just the sheer difference of themes makes this Mexican restaurant a pleasant surprise amongst the fast food establishments in Chaweng.

Gringo’s has tequila on standby, huge jugs of Sangria or frozen Margaritas for just 300bt and cold Corona beer available. The cool atmosphere, scrumptious food and excellent location make Gringos a truly fantastic place to spend the whole evening. Therestaurant is very child friendly and offers a special menu for younger guests.

Everyday there is a different dish, which has a special discounted rate. Whether that is the succulent spicy BBQ pork ribs or the deep fried ice cream, you’ll realize that you need to come back again to try something else on the endless menu. Adjoining Gringos is The Outback Beer Garden. Once you have finished your meal, you can take a few steps into the garden. With lush green foliage and comfortable seating areas, it is truly a great mix of Thailand and Mexico in one location.

BIS

When you are on holiday on Koh Samui in Thailand, it is tempting to try many different places to eat. Once you have tried Gringos it is no surprise that you will hanker to go back there time and time again. The staff are very attentive and they will soon recognize you, making you feel even more welcome. This is the real beauty of this restaurant, it has a very friendly atmosphere, which is addictive and it is genuinely one place that you will never forget.

Although Thailand is a huge country, Gringo’s Cantina restaurant on Koh Samui will be forever ingrained in your mind and it will be the first place you visit the next time you visit the island.

 

 
Copyright © 2016 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.