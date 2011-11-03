Gone island fishing

SAMUI: Fishing is good around Koh Samui.

Thursday 3 November 2011, 12:24PM

This is a very relaxing way to enjoy the island’s coast, and come home with fish for supper.

The easiest way to discover the waters around the island is to go with a boat captain who is familiar with the coastal waters. Tour companies offer different fishing trips.

For example, one company offers a day fishing trip for beginners, families and serious sorts, starting at 7 am and returning at 5 pm, for B1,500 per person (minimum of four people). Children under 12, accompanied by an adult, get a 50-per cent discount. Fishing at night is extra special, leaving at 6 pm and returning at 7 am, for the same price.

The tour includes use of equipment, live bait, Thai boat meal (rice or noodles), drinking water, tropical fruits and pick-up from your hotel. You only need to take your own towel and sun cream.

Catch your own barracuda or king fish. Choose the night fishing trip because many fishes hunt at night. Afterwards a local cook can prepare your fresh fish, and you can enjoy an evening together with family and friends while eating your catch of the day.

Or just rent a private boat and do the adventure yourself.