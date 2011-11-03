Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News The Southern Sun Phuket
The Phuket News XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Gone island fishing

SAMUI: Fishing is good around Koh Samui.

Thursday 3 November 2011, 12:24PM

This is a very relaxing way to enjoy the island’s coast, and come home with fish for supper.

The easiest way to discover the waters around the island is to go with a boat captain who is familiar with the coastal waters. Tour companies offer different fishing trips.

For example, one company offers a day fishing trip for beginners, families and serious sorts, starting at 7 am and returning at 5 pm, for B1,500 per person (minimum of four people). Children under 12, accompanied by an adult, get a 50-per cent discount. Fishing at night is extra special, leaving at 6 pm and returning at 7 am, for the same price.

The tour includes use of equipment, live bait, Thai boat meal (rice or noodles), drinking water, tropical fruits and pick-up from your hotel. You only need to take your own towel and sun cream.

Catch your own barracuda or king fish. Choose the night fishing trip because many fishes hunt at night. Afterwards a local cook can prepare your fresh fish, and you can enjoy an evening together with family and friends while eating your catch of the day.

Or just rent a private boat and do the adventure yourself.

 

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
comments powered by Disqus
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2016 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.