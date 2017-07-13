Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Golf legend Gary Player meets local junior golf enthusiasts

GOLF: Laguna Golf Phuket recently welcomed nine-time major winner and golf legend Gary Player, as he took time during a personal trip to experience the world-class facilities at Laguna Phuket.

Thursday 13 July 2017, 12:37PM

Gary Player sharing his golfing tips with the keen junior golf enthusiasts at Laguna Golf Academy Phuket.
During his visit, Mr Player played nine holes around the award-winning Laguna Golf Phuket. He also hosted a golf clinic for more than 20 young golfers at the Laguna Golf Academy Phuket, Southeast Asia’s first PGA-branded academy.

The juniors were excited to meet and practise the golfing tips passed on by Mr Player.

Mr Paul Wilson, Laguna Golf Assistant Vice President / Group Golf Director enthused, “Laguna Golf, part of the Banyan Tree Group, is honoured to welcome Mr Gary Player to Laguna Golf Phuket.

“With Mr Player’s personal achievements and unbelievable passion, our young golfers have been very fortunate to receive over 90-minutes of teaching from him. A testament to the Group’s ethos of Empowering People through developing aspiring junior golfers, we sincerely appreciate Mr Player’s making time to visit us and coach the young golfers of Phuket amidst his busy schedule.”

Gary Player is regarded as the most successful global golfer of all time, having won 165 professional events, designed over 300 golf courses and raised over $62million (B22 billion) for his charity foundation to-date.

Recently named “Best Golf Resort International – Asia” by 2017 Golf Digest Editors’ Choice Award, Laguna Golf Phuket is seeing an increasing number of PGA / LPGA players, top amateurs as well as celebrities enjoying the facility due to its strategic course design, world-class playing surfaces, PGA-branded golf academy with premium practice facilities and Asian-inspired hospitality, situated in Asia’s most dynamic integrated resort setting.

For more information, visit www.lagunagolf.com/phuket or contact +66 (0) 7632 4350 / golf@lagunaphuket.com.

 

 
