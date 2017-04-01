PHUKET: An 62-year-old Phuket motorcyclist died at the scene after he was struck by a car driven by a British woman on Thepkrasattri Rd.

Saturday 1 April 2017, 10:50AM

At 9:05 pm yesterday (Mar 31), Lt Col Sunan Petchanoo of Thalang Police received information of a fatal road accident in front of Shell petrol station on Phuket's main highway Thepkrasattri Rd.

Police and rescue workers arrived at the scene with to find a Toyota Vios saloon with heavily damaged front and a wrecked Honda Dream motorbike pushed against the gate of Shell station.

The rider of the motorbike, named by police as Mr Pongsak Sripheuk, 62, was lying dead on the side of the road. The driver of the Vios saloon, Ms Jayne Pauline Watt, 31, from Glasgow, UK sustained minor injuries and was taken to Thalang Hospital to undergo physical examination.

Ms Watt told police that she was driving south along Thepkrasattri Rd. to her home in Cherngtalay and didn't see Mr Sripheuk coming down the opposite direction on the roadside.

Having questioned Ms Watt and witnesses around the scene Lt Col Petchanoo confirmed that the motorcyclist was driving in the oncoming lane (known locally as ghost driving) but didn't comment on whether Ms Watt will face any charges.