PHUKET: A German woman is currently being held at Phuket Provincial Court where she is awaiting trial after being stopped by police when she jumped a red light in Chalong and then proceeded to throw a hissy fit at the officers who stopped her.

Tuesday 28 March 2017, 06:11PM

At 9:55am today (Mar 28), Chalong Police were informed that a car heading towards Chalong had jumped a red light at the junction for Sun Palm Village on Choa Fa East Rd.

After learning of the incident, Lt Thanakrit Eiamchonlakam of the Chalong Police together with four other officers promptly went to Chalong Circle and waited for the subject vehicle.

After a short while the vehicle arrived and was stopped by the officers.

Lt Thanakrit said, “The vehicle was a black Bangkok-registered BMW X1 and the driver was a German woman named Sandra Christiane Grunewald, 55. She was speaking on the telephone when we stopped her.

“We asked Ms Grunewald to step out of the vehicle but she wouldn’t and continued to talk on the phone,” he said.

“After 15 minutes she finally came out of the car and I asked to see her driving licence and passport. She was not happy with his and shouted out loud. She then grabbed her handbag, walked to a nearby plant pot and proceeded to empty her handbag into the pot.

“She then threw her car keys on to the roof of a nearby building which an officer had to retrieve,” he added.

Ms Grunewald was taken to Chalong Police Station and charged with driving through a red light and not caring about other people’s safety.

Lt Chanat Hongsitthichaikul also of the Chalong Police added, “Ms Grunewald has already been taken to Phuket Provincial Court where she is awaiting trial for breaking the Land Transport Act. For this she could be jailed for no longer than three months or fined between B2,000 and B10,000, or both.

When asked if Ms Grunewald would be given bail, Lt Chanat replied, “I don’t know, that is for the court to decide.”