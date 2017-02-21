PHUKET: Police are investigating a German tourist falling eight stories from the roof of the small hotel where he was staying in Patong yesterday evening (Feb 20), sustaining serious injuries as he slammed into a noodle stall below.

Tuesday 21 February 2017, 10:15AM

Staff at the Orchid Resortel in Soi Sansabai reported the incident to police at 5:35pm.

Police arrived at the scene with Kusoldharm rescue workers to find German national Bernhard Schartl, 53, on the floor inside the noodle shop. Above him was the hole in the ceiling he had just plunged through.

Mr Schartl was conscious and talking with emergency responders at the scene.

“He suffered some serious injuries, including a broken arm,” said Lt Col Weeraphong Rakhito of Patong Police.

Mr Schartl was taken to Patong Hospital for treatment.

“Staff at the hotel told police that Mr Schartl liked to drink alcohol and got drunk every day. He was staying at the hotel with his Thai girlfriend,” Col Weeraphong said.

“Our investigations lead us to believe that Mr Schartl fell from the roof, which is eight stories high. However, we are continuing our investigation,” he said.