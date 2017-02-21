Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
German tourist plunges eight stories from Phuket hotel roof

PHUKET: Police are investigating a German tourist falling eight stories from the roof of the small hotel where he was staying in Patong yesterday evening (Feb 20), sustaining serious injuries as he slammed into a noodle stall below.

Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 21 February 2017, 10:15AM

Staff at the Orchid Resortel in Soi Sansabai reported the incident to police at 5:35pm.

Police arrived at the scene with Kusoldharm rescue workers to find German national Bernhard Schartl, 53, on the floor inside the noodle shop. Above him was the hole in the ceiling he had just plunged through.

Mr Schartl was conscious and talking with emergency responders at the scene.

“He suffered some serious injuries, including a broken arm,” said Lt Col Weeraphong Rakhito of Patong Police.

Mr Schartl was taken to Patong Hospital for treatment.

“Staff at the hotel told police that Mr Schartl liked to drink alcohol and got drunk every day. He was staying at the hotel with his Thai girlfriend,” Col Weeraphong said.

“Our investigations lead us to believe that Mr Schartl fell from the roof, which is eight stories high. However, we are continuing our investigation,” he said.

 

 
Dead Russian | 21 February 2017 - 13:33:55

Another falling from a building incident in Thailand, of which there are many. 

Interested to find out what caused him to fall as this is another regular occurrence in Thailand.

BenPendejo | 21 February 2017 - 13:18:29

“Our investigations lead us to believe that Mr Schartl fell from the roof..."  Boy, that Col Weeraphong is another crack investigator.  He wiil probably also find out that the German bloke's Thai GF "loved only him".

Whos in Charge | 21 February 2017 - 13:17:43

I don't know if there are any statistics out there regarding highest number of balcony incidents per capital world wide, but if there are, does anyone have them to share? 

Could it be that some hotels have balcony rails that are unsafe, or too low ? Pretty sure there should be some regulations regarding the design of railings.

Kurt | 21 February 2017 - 12:51:02

Hahahahaha, Most ceilings are without holes.
Almost sure the plunging tourist made the hole, ceiling probably broke his fall/jump (?) a bit, reason why he is still alive.

What is that on Phuket?
So many tourist fall/drop/jump from high building balconies/roofs.
Is there something in the Phuket air or in the 'bloom' of Patong beach water?

marcher | 21 February 2017 - 12:31:49

Awful way to commit suicide if you didn't quite make it. I would prefer drowning like the Chinese

Foot | 21 February 2017 - 10:36:41

"..Above him was the hole in the ceiling he had just plunged through.."

Wow!  What were the chances that he'd plunge through a hole?

:-)

