PHUKET: A German man is currently in the ICU of Vachira Phuket Hospital following a fight with security guards from Bangla Rd in Patong in the early hours of yesterday morning (Dec 18). Tourist Police have said the man has suffered a blood clot to his brain.

Monday 19 December 2016, 09:58AM

Tourist police question Mr Rapp, 31, from his hospital bed. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Lt Col Somsak Thonggleng of the Patong Police has confirmed that 31-year-old Thomas Rapp is currently being treated for a blood clot to his brain after getting intro a fight with security guards from an unnamed restaurant on Bangla Rd.

“A security guard told us that Mr Rapp and his friend Mr Christian Graile, 26, has been eating and drinking in the restaurant. At around 1:30am they asked for their bill which there was some dispute over.

“The waiting staff could not understand Mr Rapp because he was drunk so they called the security guards to assist them. While they were discussing the bill Mr Rapp smashed one of the security guards in the face and a fight ensued.

“Mr Rapp was knocked unconscious and was taken to hospital,” he said

Police have so far questioned one guard about the incident and are currently looking for a further two who witnessed the incident. CCTV footage is also being checked to assist them with their investigation.