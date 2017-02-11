Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
‘Garbage island’ will take 10 days to clear

PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN: A huge floating garbage island in the Gulf of Thailand is largely plastic waste and a threat to marine life, according to authorities who say it will take 10 days to clear.

Saturday 11 February 2017, 08:53AM

The environmental eyesore in the Gulf of Thailand is about one kilometre long and weighs about 100 tonnes. Photo: Department of Marine and Coastal Resources
The environmental eyesore in the Gulf of Thailand is about one kilometre long and weighs about 100 tonnes. Photo: Department of Marine and Coastal Resources

The trash slick was located again by an aerial survey yesterday (Feb 10), 10 kilometres away from its position on Thursday (Feb 9). It is now drifting between Koh Talu in Bang Saphan Noi district and a headland of Ao Mae Ramphueng in Bang Saphan district. Koh Talu is a popular shallow-water dive site in Prachuap Khiri Khan province.

Authorities estimate the floating junk, which was first spotted earlier in the week off Chumphon province and has been drifting northward, weighs 100 tonnes.

Winds have already scattered some of the trash and made collection a more difficult task, said Sopon Thongdee, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources.

Officials expect to be working in the area for 10 days and will use speedboats and small fishing nets to collect the garbage, he said.

He said he hoped winds and waves would gather the garbage into a single mass to facilitate the operation.

The majority of the garbage consisted of plastic and was harmful to corals and marine life, especially turtles and dolphins that might mistake it for jellyfish and eat it, Mr Sopon said.

Lemongrass House

When plastic garbage sinks, it could cover and kill coral, he added. “It is necessary to remove the garbage from the sea as soon as possible.”

Mr Sopon and his team briefly lost sight of the garbage yesterday morning as they were preparing to start their clean-up operation, and a plane was sent up to locate it.

He said the trash might have been debris trapped in water draining off the land after the recent heavy floods, especially from Prachuap Khiri Khan and Chumphon.

He said he believed it was the biggest floating garbage patch ever seen in Thai waters.

Read original story here.

 

 
Rorii | 11 February 2017 - 09:27:52

Looks a little like Patong beach during the "low" season.

