“I was informed of the accident at 2pm yesterday,” Maj Teerasak Boonseng of the Patong Police told The Phuket News today (Nov 17).
The accident occurred in front of the Phuket Palace Condominium on Sirirat Rd, from Patong to Karon, he added.
“The Frenchman suffered only minor injuries, but the Russian man’s injuries were much more serious. He was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital (in Phuket Town), but was pronounced dead at 9:40pm,” Maj Teerasak said.
Maj Teerasak declined to reveal the Frenchman’s name or any details of the accident. He also declined to reveal whether the Frenchman or Mr Gorin’s remains were tested for drugs or alcohol.
“I have not charged the Frenchman yet. I want to collect more information as the accident is still under investigation,” Maj Teerasak said.
The Phuket News has confirmed that the Russian Embassy has been notified of Mr Gorin’s death and are now working on locating and contacting his next of kin.
