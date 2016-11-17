PHUKET: Police have yet to decide whether to charge a Frenchman for a fatal motorbike accident in Patong yesterday afternoon (Nov 16) that killed 32-year-old Russian national Sergei Gorin.

Thursday 17 November 2016, 04:16PM

Russian national Sergei Gorin, 32, died from injuries sustained in a motorbike accident involving a Frenchman on Sirirat Rd (pictured) at the southern end of Patong yesterday afternoon (Nov 16). Photo: Google Maps

“I was informed of the accident at 2pm yesterday,” Maj Teerasak Boonseng of the Patong Police told The Phuket News today (Nov 17).

The accident occurred in front of the Phuket Palace Condominium on Sirirat Rd, from Patong to Karon, he added.

“The Frenchman suffered only minor injuries, but the Russian man’s injuries were much more serious. He was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital (in Phuket Town), but was pronounced dead at 9:40pm,” Maj Teerasak said.

Maj Teerasak declined to reveal the Frenchman’s name or any details of the accident. He also declined to reveal whether the Frenchman or Mr Gorin’s remains were tested for drugs or alcohol.

“I have not charged the Frenchman yet. I want to collect more information as the accident is still under investigation,” Maj Teerasak said.

The Phuket News has confirmed that the Russian Embassy has been notified of Mr Gorin’s death and are now working on locating and contacting his next of kin.