PHUKET: A French woman living in Phuket was deported from the Kingdom of Thailand on Tuesday (Dec 27) after being found to have overstayed her tourist visa by 103 days.

Thursday 29 December 2016, 10:17AM

The woman was banned from re-entering the Kingdom for five years as she did not surrender herself to officials. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

The 47-year-old Catherine Laurence Bardot, was arrested by Immigration Police and officials from Phuket Provincial Employment Office while riding a horse at the Cooling Horse House on Krong Cheap Thepkrasattri Rd in Thalang District on December 21, police confirmed.

Lt Chitsanut Juthichai, an Investigator from the Phuket Immigration Office, told The Phuket News yesterday (Dec 28), “A French woman was deported out of country yesterday after we found her while she was riding a horse at 7:30pm on Dec 21.

“We arrested the woman with the cooperation of the Phuket Provincial Employment Office,” he said.

When asked what the consequences were for the overstay, Lt Chitsanut confirmed, “She has been banned from re-entering the Kingdom for five years as she did not surrender herself.

“That is all I have to say on the matter for now,” he said.

Stricter punishments for those overstaying their visas took effect from March 20 as part of government efforts to crack down on transnational crime. (See story here.)

The website ThaiVisa.com on July 22 reported that the Immigration Bureau posted a new announcement regarding its rules for overstay, confirming that details of blacklisting for long overstays by foreigners are now in force. (See story here.)