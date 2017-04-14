PHUKET: A French tourist has died after being found by family members collapsed on the bathroom floor at a bungalow resort in southern Phuket.

Friday 14 April 2017, 02:43PM

Rescue workers at the bungalow resort in Rawai where French tourist Pedro Da Costa was found unconscious and unresponsive on the bathroom floor. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police were notified of the incident at 8am today (April 14).

Officers led by Chalong Police Chief Inspector Lt Col Thada Sodarat and Rawai Municipality rescue workers arrived at the resort to find Pedro Manuel Da Costa, 43, unconscious and unresponsive on the bathroom floor.

Mr Da Costa reportedly had a mild pulse, but efforts to revive him at the scene failed. He was rushed to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town, but was later pronounced dead, The Phuket News was told.

Mr Da Costa’s wife, Nadege Sandy Marie Braganti ep Da Costa, 39, told police that she, her husband and their three sons checked in to two bunglows at the resort on Tuesday (April 11).

Mr Da Costa was staying in one bungalow with his eldest son, who raised the alarm after his father failed to respond to shouts through the bathroom door.

Police have yet to give any reason for the cause of death.

Regardless, they reported they had “investigated the scene and investigated all the relevant persons” and noted that the French embassy representatives had been notified and were assisting with the arrangements to repatriate Mr Da Costa’s body to France.