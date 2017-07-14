Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Four Thai men arrested in Phuket with drugs, gun and ammunition

PHUKET: Police arrested four Thai men this week when they were found to be in possession of a variety of drugs, firearms and ammunition. The arrests came as police continue with their ongoing anti-drug and crime campaign.

Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 14 July 2017, 03:25PM

Just a small part of the confiscated items. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police
Just a small part of the confiscated items. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Lt Col Sutthichai Tieanpho together with a team of officers from Phuket Provincial Police first apprehended Phongrawee “Tam” Taewayurang, 29, opposite the Mazda showroom on Surin Rd in Phuket Town on Tuesday (July 11) at 4pm.

Phongrawee was found in possession of 21 miligrams of crystal meth (ya ice); taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged with possession of Category 1 drug.

Also on Tuesday, 5:30pm, police arrested Aphiwat “J” Charoenwiwat, 36, at the car park of the Sinthavee Hotel on Phang Nga Rd in Phuket Town.

Aphiwat was found in possession of 5.17 grams of crystal meth (ya ice); taken to Phuket City Police Station was also charged with possession of Category 1 drug.

At 3:30pm on Wednesday (July 12), police arrested Chalermkiet ‘Boom’ Thippharin, 26, from Nakhon Sri Thammarat, at a rented room in the soi opposite Makro on Wichit Songkram Rd in Wichit.

Chalermkiet was found in possession of 297.3g of crystal meth (ya ice), 372 meth pills (ya bah), 10 .38-calibre bullets and one .357-calibre bullet.

He was taken to Wichit Police Station and charged with possession of Category 1 drug and possession of ammunition without a permit.

Finally, at 3:45pm yesterday (July 13), police arrested Anusorn “Ei” Seamsorn, 21,at a house in Wichit when he was also found in possession of a handmade handgun, 12 .38-calibre bullets and 43 .22-calibre bullets.

Anusorn was also taken to Wichit Police Station and charged with possession of gun and ammunition without a permit.  

 

 
