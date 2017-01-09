PHUKET: Four Thai nationals had to be brought back to land yesterday (Jan 8) when the speedboat they were on was hit by a large wave, overturned and sunk close to Koh Racha Noi.

Monday 9 January 2017, 03:17PM

The people on the boat were said to have been out fishing since Jan 4. Photo: Eakkapop thongtub

At 10:30am yesterday, the Thailand Maritime Enforcement Coordinating Centre Area 3 (Thai-MECC3), Phuket Marine Department, and Chalong radio network received information that a speedboat with four people on board had sunk off Koh Racha Noi.

Mr Nachapong Pranit, acting Director of the Phuket Marine Department, told The Phuket News that the owner of the Thepsiri speedboat, Mr Sirisak, and three of his friends had been out fishing since January 4 and as they were making their way back to Phuket hit a storm.

“At the time of the incident waves in that area were between three and four metres high. The boat got hit by a wave which caused it to overturn and sink.

“Luckily all those on board were wearing life jackets and were able to swim to Koh Racha Noi.

“A passing fishing vessel, Tor Narongrit, picked them up and once on board Mr Sirisak used their radio to contact another speedboat which came and got them and brought them back to Chalong Pier,” he said.