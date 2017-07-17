FOOTBALL: A single goal in the first minute of play was enough to seal Phuket FC victory over Hat Yai FC on Saturday. That makes it four in a row for Phuket FC with no goals conceded.

Monday 17 July 2017, 04:47PM

The goal, which happened so soon after the start of play that Phuket FC’s cameraman only managed to capture the celebrations, was scored by Porbracha Rodnakared (25) bringing his goal tally for the season thus far to three.

Going into Saturday’s (July 15) game, the 14th of the season, Phuket sat at joint 2nd in the Euro Cake Thai League 4 league table equal on points with Pattani FC (24), with both six points adrift of league leaders Satun United (30).

But with both Phuket and Pattani picking up wins at the weekend, Pattani beating Chumphon 1-0, they still remain at joint 2nd but now just three points off the top spot.

Despite Phuket securing the win early it was a solid performance from the team, they put constant pressure on Hat Yai and were unlucky not to further their lead.

In addition, outstanding performances from Hamed de Silci Diarrassouba (36), Taewarit Junsom (26) and Samuel Ngouafack (6) in Phuket’s defensive line was was enough to hold off a number of attacks from Hat Yai.

Hamed, although picking up another of his customary yellow cards, was in particular a stand-out player on the day completely controlling the defensive play with nobody, despite repeated attempts, getting past the big Ivorian.

But the Andaman Dragon’s win over Hat Yai on Saturday not only leaves them in a very comfortable position as they near the end of the second leg of the season, it also means that they now have six of the six decided games to play in the third leg of action settled as home games.

In this third leg; each team gets to play all the other teams one more time, with the team victorious on aggregate over the previous two encounters getting the home ground advantage for the third round match against that same team.

For example, Phuket FC played Sungaipadee FC away from home in the opening game of the season and won 0-5. In Phuket’s home leg the game finished goalless (0-0). On aggregate, Phuket FC over the two matches defeated Sungaipadee 5-0, therefore Phuket FC get a third game against Sungaipadee at home, and so forth.

If the head-to-head results are tied, as was the case against Hat Yai, the team to play at home will be decided by the away goal ruling. If the head-to-head is still tied then a penalty shoot-out will be played at the end of the second fixture to decide on the team that will play at home.

With two games still remaining before Phuket finish the full second leg of the league they are currently set to play six of the eight third-round games at home; against Sungaipadee FC, Yala United, Pattani FC, Chumphon FC, Satun United and Hat Yai FC.

The remaining two games yet to decide the third-round fixtures Surat Thani City FC which was to be played on the day The Phuket News went to print (July 19) (Phuket currently ahead 3-1 on aggregate), and Phatthalung FC on July 23 (currently equal sits 1-1 on aggregate).

Fixture dates already set for the third round so far are Phuket FC versus Sungaipadee FC at 6pm on July 29, and Phuket FC versus Yala United at 6pm on August 2.

The Phuket News will update on remaining fixtures once they are announced.

Speaking to media following Saturday’s game, Phuket FC Head Coach Niwat “Noi” Nui-sa-nga praised his players for their unity in the game and that it was great to follow last week’s win over league leaders Satun United with another win.

“First of all, I have to praise my players who helped each other until we won this match. The important thing is that we have now won for four consecutive games.

“In addition, the away team was well prepared for this match and made it difficult for us throughout the game. But our players were engrossed in victory and wanted to make our fans happy for this match; thus, my players and I want to give the three points from this victory to our fans for cheering us” Coach Noi said.

Meanwile, Phuket FC President and Director of the Raya group of hotels, Mr Pitipon Nukulpanitwipat, added, “Now our team, Phuket FC, is in second position in the table and we are quite pleased with this; however, we still hope to climb up to first position.

“Our team is improving continuously and we are trying to train local or southern teenagers to be successful players.

“In the third leg matches we have an opportunity to be the home team for most of the games and we believe that we can get three points in every home match which will lead us to promotion to third division,” he said.

“We welcome everybody aged U13, U15, U17 and U19 to train under our academy and please don't forget to cheer us in the next matches,” he added.

Phuket FC are set to play away from home in the penultimate game of the second leg of the season on Wednesday (July 19) against second from bottom Surat Thani City FC who Phuket FC beat 3-1 in the home leg.

The team then return home for the final game of the second leg on Sunday (July 23) against Phatthalung FC with kick-off set for 6pm.

The third leg then gets underway against Sungaipadee FC on July 29. (See image for full fixtures.)