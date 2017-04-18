Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Four dead in Phuket’s ‘Seven Days of Danger’

PHUKET: The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket) has reported today (Apr 18) that Phuket suffered four road deaths during the Songkran Festival’s “Seven Days of Danger” road-safety campaign.

Tuesday 18 April 2017, 04:40PM

Two people in this car survived a high-speed impact into a power pole on Saturday (Apr 15).
Two people in this car survived a high-speed impact into a power pole on Saturday (Apr 15).

The Songkran Festival’s “Seven Days of Danger” road-safety campaign ran from midnight last Thursday (Apr 11) through until midnight last night (Apr 17).

The day seven casualty report (for yesterday) brings the total number of people injured in road accidents since the campaign began to 70 in 67 accidents.

The report stated that 29 of the accidents were in Muang District, which encompasses Phuket Town, Kata-Karon, Wichit, Chalong, Rawai and Nai Harn; 17 were in Kathu District, which includes Patong; and the remaining 21 accidents were in Thalang District, which covers the northern half of the island.

The total number of people fined and arrested throughout the Seven Days of Danger were;

  • 5,628 people fined for not wearing helmets

  • 185 fined for reckless/dangerous driving

  • 665 fined for not wearing a seat belt

  • 3,075 fined for driving without a licence

  • 322 fined for speeding

  • 245 fined for running a red light

  • 342 fined for ghost driving (driving opposite traffic flow)

  • 166 fined for dangerously cutting off other motorists in traffic

  • 282 fined for using mobile phones while driving

  • 267 arrested for drunk driving

 

 
Jor12 | 18 April 2017 - 17:43:52

BenPendejo ... strange comment...given the number of reported incidents, but then again nothing is strange from PN commentators. If you view all these horrendous traffic infringements, why aren't you doing your civic duty and reporting it? instead of whinging on here. Clearly you want hordes of Police on every street corner which is not going to happen or solve your problem.

BenPendejo | 18 April 2017 - 17:22:43

It is daunting to think what could actually be accomplished if Phuket had a "REAL" police force that was actually out travelling the streets and roads and pulling people over for doing all the stupid and reckless stuff we all see every time we leave the house. To think that only 185 people were fined for reckless/dangerous driving is laughable (about 26/day).  I could easily find 26 reckless/dangerous idiot minivan drivers just driving from one end of Patong to the other.

Kurt | 18 April 2017 - 17:16:34

11178  Phuket people fined during 7 days only!!

We just forget family members, neighbors, friends, etc, who were waved through without a fine according the thai tradition, or just did give a 'songkran contribution'.

Anyway, as reported by RTP herself, we got again confirmed that the Island of Phuket is a dangerous place to take part in road traffic.
Actions to counter that are needed, RTP Generals and Colonels!
A New Year task is waiting for RTP top brass action wise.

Kurt | 18 April 2017 - 16:56:24

4 Dead 'only'.
But reading the list, 70 (hospital) casualties, and moreover the very long list with fines ( and this are just only the people they did catch), still a big job to do for Phuket RTP to make Phuket island more save.
It is no time to start a RTP rest mode now after " The seven days of danger"!
The danger had no period limitation, right? Keep it up, RTP!
Hope there is a RTP general or so who understands this.
It has to come from the top in this country.

