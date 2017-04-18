PHUKET: The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket) has reported today (Apr 18) that Phuket suffered four road deaths during the Songkran Festival’s “Seven Days of Danger” road-safety campaign.

Tuesday 18 April 2017, 04:40PM

Two people in this car survived a high-speed impact into a power pole on Saturday (Apr 15).

The Songkran Festival’s “Seven Days of Danger” road-safety campaign ran from midnight last Thursday (Apr 11) through until midnight last night (Apr 17).

The day seven casualty report (for yesterday) brings the total number of people injured in road accidents since the campaign began to 70 in 67 accidents.

The report stated that 29 of the accidents were in Muang District, which encompasses Phuket Town, Kata-Karon, Wichit, Chalong, Rawai and Nai Harn; 17 were in Kathu District, which includes Patong; and the remaining 21 accidents were in Thalang District, which covers the northern half of the island.

The total number of people fined and arrested throughout the Seven Days of Danger were;

5,628 people fined for not wearing helmets

185 fined for reckless/dangerous driving

665 fined for not wearing a seat belt

3,075 fined for driving without a licence

322 fined for speeding

245 fined for running a red light

342 fined for ghost driving (driving opposite traffic flow)

166 fined for dangerously cutting off other motorists in traffic