PHUKET: A foreign man was spared death by hanging from a pedestrian bridge over the island’s busiest road in central Phuket this morning (Feb 14) after the rope broke, sending him plunging about six metres onto Thepkrasattri Rd below.

Tuesday 14 February 2017, 11:00AM

Concerned onlookers called police at about 1am after noticing the man, a Westerner aged about 40 years old, with the rope on the pedestrian bridge near the Makro store in Thalang.

Just as patrol police arrived, the man jumped off the bridge, Lt Sunan Petchnoo of Thalang Police told The Phuket News.

“He jumped by himself. There was no one else on the bridge,” he said.

“Our officers ran to assist but the rope and the man fell about six metres down onto the road,” he added.

The man was taken to Thalang Hospital and then transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town.

“The man is unable to speak as his vocal chords were damaged by the rope,” Lt Sunan said.

Hospital staff did not report any broken bones or other serious injuries.

Lt Sunan declined to reveal any details of the man, including his age or nationality.

However, Lt Suann added that patrol police responding to the incident found a Honda PCX motorbike under the bridge which was later confirmed to have been rented by the man. Nearby was a black bag, a white shirt and a pair of shoes.

“We have already confirmed that the motorbike was rented from the Rawai area but the man’s rented accommodation is in Karon,” Lt Sunan said.

“The owner of motorbike will come to the police station to give us more information this afternoon,” he added.

Additional reporting by Eakkapop Thongtub