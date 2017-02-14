Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Foreigner spared from hanging as rope breaks over major Phuket road

PHUKET: A foreign man was spared death by hanging from a pedestrian bridge over the island’s busiest road in central Phuket this morning (Feb 14) after the rope broke, sending him plunging about six metres onto Thepkrasattri Rd below.

suicide, police,

The Phuket News

Tuesday 14 February 2017, 11:00AM

Concerned onlookers called police at about 1am after noticing the man, a Westerner aged about 40 years old, with the rope on the pedestrian bridge near the Makro store in Thalang.

Just as patrol police arrived, the man jumped off the bridge, Lt Sunan Petchnoo of Thalang Police told The Phuket News.

“He jumped by himself. There was no one else on the bridge,” he said.

“Our officers ran to assist but the rope and the man fell about six metres down onto the road,” he added.

The man was taken to Thalang Hospital and then transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town.

“The man is unable to speak as his vocal chords were damaged by the rope,” Lt Sunan said.

Hospital staff did not report any broken bones or other serious injuries.

MY STORAGE - Secure, Clean and Cost Effective Self Storage at Jungceylon, Phuket, Thailand

Lt Sunan declined to reveal any details of the man, including his age or nationality.

However, Lt Suann added that patrol police responding to the incident found a Honda PCX motorbike under the bridge which was later confirmed to have been rented by the man. Nearby was a black bag, a white shirt and a pair of shoes.

“We have already confirmed that the motorbike was rented from the Rawai area but the man’s rented accommodation is in Karon,” Lt Sunan said.

“The owner of motorbike will come to the police station to give us more information this afternoon,” he added.

 

Additional reporting by Eakkapop Thongtub

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket Opinion: Paying the ultimate price

CaptB...it matters not whatever term anyone wishes to describe "2nd Class Helmsman". The fact is, it is required by law. However, any te...(Read More)

Phuket tuk-tuk crushed as strong winds fell beachfront palm tree

Kama! Take that Tuk Tuk mafia. Thats what you get for charging too much and ripping off foreigners!...(Read More)

Phuket Poll: Does Patong need later closing times for bars and nightclubs?

Good comment from Simon. I would add: Firstly there is no reason that night clubs should be open later than bars.1am is ok for both. Those that wa...(Read More)

Phuket Poll: Does Patong need later closing times for bars and nightclubs?

If Phuket wants to stay competitive with other holiday destinations like Bali, it needs to offer a good experience and range of nightlife. Closing ear...(Read More)

Phuket's Gill Dalley, animal welfare pioneer and Soi Dog co-founder, dies from cancer

Terrible news and my most sincerest condolences to Mr Dalley. Ms. Dalley was a force of nature and her departure from this realm will be keenly felt b...(Read More)

Phuket tuk-tuk crushed as strong winds fell beachfront palm tree

One tuktuk gone, just 5,000 more to go to make phuket a much nicer place :-)...(Read More)

Phuket Poll: Does Patong need later closing times for bars and nightclubs?

Closing time for Bars or Discotheques in Bangla Road should be 4.00.If there are not enough customers,they will close earlier anyway.I guess you will ...(Read More)

Phuket Governor to appeal for Bangla bars and clubs to close at 4am

swerv, you do not think very well, from the moment anyone steps foot in Thailand, they are paying, some form, of taxes, so yes, they should have some ...(Read More)

Phuket's Gill Dalley, animal welfare pioneer and Soi Dog co-founder, dies from cancer

Great person!RIP Gill Dalley !Other than some people here,who only complain all day about everyone and everything,you really did something for the com...(Read More)

Phuket tuk-tuk crushed as strong winds fell beachfront palm tree

Apologies posted under wrong article. Comment was intended for Bar Hours to be extended until 4 Am ! Might as well then keep them open 24/7 and let a...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.