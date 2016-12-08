PHUKET: Officials yesterday (Dec 7) arrested 14 gamblers during a raid on the “Lucky” shop in Phuket Town. The raid came following a tip-off that the venue was frequently used as a place for illegal football gambling.

Thursday 8 December 2016, 09:56AM

Gamblers at the "Lucky" shop weren't so lucky yesterday (Dec 7) following a raid on the premises. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Military officers, police and volunteers led by Maj Sathit Naikun of the 41st Military Circle and Mr Wiratdet Boonriangkhao, Chief Administrative Officer (Palad) from Phuket District Office, raided a shop with a sign “LUCKY try your best soccer here” on Takua Pa Rd in Phuket Town at 6:30pm after officials received a complaint that people gathered inside the venue to participate in illegal football gambling.

Upon arrival officers arrested 14 men including the organiser named as 31-year-old Mr Suthipong Saweewong.

During the raid officials seized B14,000 in cash, two computers, betting slips and other items

Maj Sathit said that the venue was the front of the shop was used for selling food and drinks, however, the inside was set up as an illegal football gambling den.

“They were alarmed when they saw us walk in, but we managed to apprehended all 14 people who were inside gambling at the time,” Maj Sathit said.

All 14 men were taken to Phuket City Police Station to face illegal gambling charges.