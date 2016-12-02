PHUKET: A Florida man was taken into custody upon his arrival in Bangkok today (Dec 2) after being extradited from the US on charges issued in Phuket back in 2014 for the kidnapping of a fellow American in 2013.

Friday 2 December 2016, 03:56PM

Shawn Abraham Shaw, 43, is escorted through Suwanaphumi Airport by immigration officials this morning. Photo: Darawan Naknakhon

In February 2015, Shawn Abraham Shaw, 43, was fighting extradition to Thailand on kidnapping and extortion charges brought by another American said to have strong ties to senior Thai officials.

Shaw, 43, denied the charges, saying the alleged victim laid a complaint with Thai authorities after the pair had a falling-out in Phuket over a business deal. (See story here.)

Then one month later, in March 2015, Shaw maintained his innocence of the charges brought against him by Thai authorities. His defence lawyer says the charges were laid after a business deal went sour. (See story here.)

At 8am today, Kamala Police Inspector Lt Col Asol Jiraksa and his team escorted Shaw to Kamala Police Station after he arrived at Suwanaphumi Airport this morning on the warrant of arrest issued on February 13, 2014.

On December 14, 2013, Shaw allegedly kidnapping fellow American Mr Antonio M Accornero and demanded a B30,000 ransom from the victim.

Mr Accornero also said that Shaw took cash and assets from him with an estimated value of more than us$2 million.

After the incident, a police investigation revealed that Shaw was in the US so they contacted Royal Thai Police for help. Thai authorities sent a provisional arrest warrant to the United States in October 2014 asking authority to extradite the wanted man to face his charge in the Kingdom.

Shaw is now being held at Kamala Police Station to face his charge, however, at this time he is still denying all allegations.