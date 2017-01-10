Floods take out Phuket TOT internet backbone
PHUKET: TOT customers across Phuket and elsewhere throughout Southern Thailand are without internet and phone services this afternoon (Jan 10) after floods in Prachuap Khiri Khan rendered the companyâ€™s fibre-optic backbone for the South useless.
Tuesday 10 January 2017, 06:27PM
Workers are currently attempting to fix the problem caused by floods in Prachuap Khiri Khan. Photo: TOT Facebook
TOT posted on its Facebook page today, “As the floods severed a bridge in Prachuap Khiri Khan province, our fibre-optic cable is damaged. We are fixing it immediately and will be back to normal within two hours.
“We are apologise for an inconvenience.”
However, The Phuket News noted intermittent internet access cut-outs throughout today, starting at 7:30am and culminating in the full TOT outage this afternoon.
