Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Live Phuket The Phuket News The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Floods take out Phuket TOT internet backbone

PHUKET: TOT customers across Phuket and elsewhere throughout Southern Thailand are without internet and phone services this afternoon (Jan 10) after floods in Prachuap Khiri Khan rendered the companyâ€™s fibre-optic backbone for the South useless.

technology, weather,

The Phuket News

Tuesday 10 January 2017, 06:27PM

Workers are currently attempting to fix the problem caused by floods in Prachuap Khiri Khan. Photo: TOT Facebook
Workers are currently attempting to fix the problem caused by floods in Prachuap Khiri Khan. Photo: TOT Facebook

TOT posted on its Facebook page today, “As the floods severed a bridge in Prachuap Khiri Khan province, our fibre-optic cable is damaged. We are fixing it immediately and will be back to normal within two hours.

“We are apologise for an inconvenience.”

However, The Phuket News noted intermittent internet access cut-outs throughout today, starting at 7:30am and culminating in the full TOT outage this afternoon.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Van operators face end-March GPS deadline

GPS's will only give location and speed, it will not stop the most dangerous killer, the "loose nut" behind the steering wheel. Thailan...(Read More)

Phuket taxi driver falls asleep at wheel, collides with motorcyclist leaving her dead

swerv, seeing how you admit, 3 times, to driving tired, it has been shown to be more dangerous than driving tippsy. Now, just to help yo, seeing as it...(Read More)

Van operators face end-March GPS deadline

If GPS was used on buses and tourist vans and taxi's maybe cause of accidents would be more transparent....(Read More)

Phuket taxi driver falls asleep at wheel, collides with motorcyclist leaving her dead

Kurt: I have no idea what " A donkey never hit the same stone twice" or from the other day " don't pour salt on a snail", mean...(Read More)

Italian teens arrested, charged with insulting national flag

Its easy to say sorry after the event but when will people start taking some responsibility.Deportation and keep them out of jail, leave it at that...(Read More)

Phuket taxi driver falls asleep at wheel, collides with motorcyclist leaving her dead

Swerv; falling asleep at the wheel and killing someone as a result will get you a manslaughter charge in my country & quite rightly so as it is th...(Read More)

Van operators face end-March GPS deadline

It seems the authorities answer to everything is throw money at gadgets such as GPS tracking systems, cameras that don't work & wi-fi, not nee...(Read More)

Van operators face end-March GPS deadline

There are many more that the just 4000 mentioned Vans in Thailand. It is impossible and unrealistic to expect/think that all thai Vans have a GPS bef...(Read More)

Italian teens arrested, charged with insulting national flag

Indeed, a hysterical overreaction. Aren't there enough flags still out? I find this less important than a falling asleep taxi driver who kills a...(Read More)

Phuket taxi driver falls asleep at wheel, collides with motorcyclist leaving her dead

Christy, you might be right, but one thing for sure, there is a lack of protein, in the Thai diet, and this leads to a lack of brain development, this...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright Â© 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.