Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Fire rips through Phuket market clothes-shop homes

PHUKET: Residents in Ban Don, Cherng Talay, luckily escaped a fire that blazed quickly through a chain of five terraced homes near the Baan Don Community Market on the Thalang- Baan Don Rd early this morning (Mar 15).

accidents, police,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 15 March 2017, 11:34AM

More than 10 fire engines were called to market at about 4:30am, said Lt Sunan Petchnoo of Thalang Police.

“No one was injured in the fire,” Lt Sunan confirmed to The Phuket News.

Local residents said the fire broke out at about 4:10am, when they saw black smoke billowing out from the unit owned by Auschara Saetiao, Lt Sunan explained

Ms Auschara, 49, lives in the unit but operates her SangDee clothes shop at the front of the unit, he added.

“The fire quickly spread to the other units. Firefighters arrived very quickly but took one hour to control the fire,” Lt Sunan explained.

“The road past the market was closed to traffic while firefighters brought the flames under control,” he added.

BIS

Four of the five units consumed by the fire were single level, with Kan Saetiao, 51, residing in two single-level units, and Jutharat Lilapansit, 46, living in one unit with her fashion clothes shop at the front.

“Ms Ratee Krajanglok, 53, lives in the two-level unit at the end of the block. She has a clothes shop downstairs but lives upstairs with her family,” Lt Sunan said.

“Luckily they all escaped from the buildings unharmed,” he added.

“Police will investigate to find what caused the fire,” Lt Sunan said.

The fire is estimated to have caused “many millions” of baht in damage.

It has yet to be confirmed whether all the buildings were covered by insurance.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Kurt | 15 March 2017 - 13:30:13

It makes me think about the always very crowded Phuket town Weekend Market.
When there a fire breaks out, oh boy, everything will burn down to the ground..
Fire engines simply can not enter that enormous complex.

If a good observer looks around,... the way they handle there the electricy supply.
Everything they sell there burns immediately like hell.
Many open cooking fires.

It is a miracle that so far everything still stands.

It is time the Governor orders fire prevention officers from Phuket fire brigade to inspect that whole complex.
A disaster is waiting, sooner or later, as the unsafe situation is now.

Don't tell me later you didn't know about it.

The Phuket News
Matches 1 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket golf club members outraged by fee hike

I remember the time in 2008, as a non member drive to Kathu golf club, pay 1000 thb. Get a lady-caddy and play all the holes. That was pleasant....(Read More)

Phuket taxi driver charged after cab flips in home-bound drive

Red yesterday in BangkokPost that a few car/motorbike insurance firms now start to demand alcohol and drugs test before they pay out anything to clien...(Read More)

Chinese appeal for tourists’ safety in Phuket met with promises

@Billy Stone.I have seen them many times at some Maldivian -Islands.Warning signs on the beach,brochures written in chinese on the room not to stand o...(Read More)

Chinese appeal for tourists’ safety in Phuket met with promises

I have to say many Chinese tourists here should take some responsibility for their own safety. Many just walk out into the road to cross without even ...(Read More)

Chinese appeal for tourists’ safety in Phuket met with promises

@ Nasa12, thank you for your good suggestion. Indeed my country has a embassy in Bangkok, and a consulate on Phuket island. I do meet 'my' C...(Read More)

Phuket golf club members outraged by fee hike

It's just another Phuket island rip off...(Read More)

Phuket taxi driver charged after cab flips in home-bound drive

I am expecting to hear about a police crackdown on illegal power poles before too long. They have been the cause of many accidents over the years....(Read More)

Fire rips through Phuket market clothes-shop homes

It makes me think about the always very crowded Phuket town Weekend Market. When there a fire breaks out, oh boy, everything will burn down to the gr...(Read More)

‘Fat Leonard’ US Navy corruption probe snags more officers

I bet the moral on the two ships was pretty good! ...(Read More)

Phuket golf club members outraged by fee hike

Frankly I'm amazed it's so cheap. If you can afford to play golf enough to actually buy a membership then you can afford 70k a year. And co...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.