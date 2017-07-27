PHUKET: An old unregistered house where an 85-year-old woman reportedly lived in Phuket Town was gutted by fire last night (July 26).

Thursday 27 July 2017, 11:17AM

No injures were reported from the fire.

Police were called to the scene, near Bang Yai Canal between the Government Savings Bank on Phang Nga Rd and the Phuket City Municipality health centre on Thalang Rd, at about 8pm.

Firefighters and Kusoldharm rescue workers arrived to find the rickety house, made of wood and corrugated tin, ablaze.

Staff of the nearby branch of Government Savings Bank were called to move two cars parked near a wall as a precaution, while firefighters took 30 minutes to put out the fire.

Maj Nucharee Longkaew of the Phuket City Police Phuket City Municipality Chief Administrative officer (Palad) Thawatchai Thongmang arrived at the scene.

Forensic police were investigating the site this morning.

Inside the house were many old items, all destroyed by the fire.

One firefighter said, “The house had no address number. We were told that an old woman about 85 years old used to live alone in the house.

“No one was inside the house at the time of the fire. Also, the fire did not spread to nearby buildings,” he added.