Fire causes B100k damage to Phuket driving school

PHUKET: It has been confirmed that a fire at a driving school in Wichit yesterday caused damage in the region of B100,000.

accidents, police, property,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 29 July 2017, 10:13AM

It took firefighters over 20 minutes to bring the fire under control. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub
It took firefighters over 20 minutes to bring the fire under control. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

At 11.45am yesterday (July 28), sub-inspector Lt Jarat Lemphan of Wichit Police was informed by local residents that a fire had taken hold at the Sarun Driving School, located opposite Surakul Stadium on Vichitsongkram Rd, Wichit District.

The fire department of Wichit municipality and the Kusoldharm Rescue Foundation were called to help put out the blaze.

The driving school was located within a single-storey rental block along the street. A cloud of smoke from the fire was visible out on the road,” said police.

It took firefighters over 20 minutes to contain the fire, however, it had destroyed most of the property inside the school, leaving it almost completely burnt out,” said police.

Police reported the cost of damages to be in the region of B100,000.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by a Phuket forensic probation officer, who said it is expected that this may have been caused by a short circuit. However, police said they will continue to investigate the facts.

 

 
